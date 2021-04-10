Coronavirus: US Midwest Sees Signs of New Wave as Hospitalizations Soar | Michigan





There are worrying signs of a new wave of coronavirus infections in the US Midwest, even as vaccinations continue to accelerate across the country.

In Michigan, hospitalizations have skyrocketed and intensive care beds are filling fast. An average of 7,226 cases per day was confirmed in the state last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, approaching record highs seen in November. Michigans’ public health system is overwhelmed, states top medical official Joneigh Khaldun has warned.

The outbreak prompted Governor Gretchen Whitmer to urge people to restrict activities and wear masks and schools to stop in-person learning.

A year on, we all know what works and it must be a team effort, the Democrat said. We have to do this together. Lives depend on it.

Covid is also making a resurgence, albeit to a lesser extent, in Minnesota, where cases have jumped since March. As of Friday, 2,659 new infections were reported, most in a single day since January. Gov. Tim Walz said he is not planning any new restrictions, but called on the federal government to speed up vaccine delivery.

Illinois reported 4,004 new cases on Friday, also the most since January, with an increase in the number of critically ill people in hospital.

We are seeing an increase in hospitalizations. It is very difficult, said Governor JB Pritzker. I look at the numbers every day and I am hypersensitive to where the state is going and what we need to do next.

Public health experts have blamed the increase in cases on the spread of the highly infectious variant of the B117 coronavirus, first identified in the UK, as well as the easing of restrictions following the fall in cases and vaccine uptake.

The variant is now the most common source of new infections in the United States, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The agency is trying to track the spread of the variant to help states reduce its spread.

The new wave of cases has clouded optimism fueled by the rapid rollout of vaccines. The CDC said one in four adults is now fully vaccinated, with 75% of seniors receiving at least one dose.

It’s almost a race between vaccinating people and this wave that looks set to increase, Anthony Fauci, Joe Bidens’ senior medical adviser, told CNN.

Fauci said people need to stay a bit longer. Now is not the time, as I have said so many times, to declare victory prematurely.

