Drainage 26m in dispute with UK Water Group, regulator





The four big water companies in the UK have spent at least £26 million on appeals to competition watchers, adding concerns about the cost of the regulatory system.

According to a document released by the Competitive Markets Authority, a dispute with water regulator Ofwat cost Yorkshire Water £8.3m, Anglian Water £7.6m, Northumbrian Water £6.5m and Bristol Water £3.5m.

The figures mostly only include external expenses such as lawyers and consultants, so the overall cost is expected to be much higher. This significantly exceeds the £2.8m spent by Ofwat and the £3.1m CMA spent on appeals.

Since the water company is a monopoly, Ofwat sets the revenue that investors can earn, how much they can charge their customers, and spends on infrastructure such as reservoirs and pipes every five years.

However, there are concerns that the review process is unnecessarily cumbersome and expensive.

The water company says it spent £140 million over three years on the review, adding at least £15 a year to the customer’s bill without the cost of a CMA appeal.

Yorkshire Water, which supplies water and sewage services to about 5 million people and 130,000 businesses, said, “There must be a simpler and less complex way of doing a price review.”

Last year’s appeal to competing regulators was greatest since privatization 31 years ago.

The water company claimed that Ofwat prioritized price cuts over necessary investments after protests against leaks and pollution, including at least 400,000 sewage spills recorded last year by rivers and seas.

Water regulators were concerned that investors (a bundle of private equity and sovereign wealth funds) would “perform better” or make their investments cheaper. In a complex regulatory system, you can hold a portion of the excess. Shareholder.

CMA dismissed Ofwat and allowed a 3.2% headline return over the next five years. This is higher than the 2.96% recommended by the water regulator. Water bills will also drop an average of £34 from £50 recommended by Ofwat.

Dieter Helm, an Oxford University utility expert calling for reform of the regulatory system, said the CMA’s appeal was a lucrative investment for water companies and added an additional 0.3% to the allowable return.

However, he added that the issue showed a lack of periodic review processes. “They are no longer suitable for the purpose of providing the long-term investment needed to tackle climate change and rebuild inadequate infrastructure,” he said.

Consumers pay an average of £400 per year for water and sewage, according to the CMA, of which about 20% raise debt and provide returns to shareholders.

“We tried to keep the cost as low as possible, and this work was funded entirely from the existing budget,” Ofwat said.

“It is important to be able to protect the interests of our customers and the environment,” he added.

According to a study from the University of Greenwich, the water company received a debt-free privatization in 1989 and then received a debt of £51 billion and paid a dividend of £56 billion by 2018. Network infrastructure.

