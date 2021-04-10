To face the American border crisis, save the forests of Central America





Central America, and in particular its Northern Triangle countries Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, are at the center of the Biden administration’s foreign policy priorities. These countries face major challenges in terms of insecurity, corruption, unemployment, and vulnerability to natural disasters, which collectively lead to massive migration of Central Americans to the United States.

As we continue to face a refugee crisis on the southern border of the United States, it is imperative to address the destabilizing threat posed by environmental degradation in the region. In particular, climate change and illegal cattle ranching – often by organized crime and drug trafficking entities – are leading to forest destruction and lawlessness in the greater wilderness of Central America, directly putting jeopardize the physical, cultural, food and water security of local communities and indigenous peoples.

The Biden administration is committed to re-engaging the United States in Central America through a strategy that targets the rule of law, rampant corruption, and economic growth. The Enhanced U.S.-Northern Triangle Engagement Act, enacted in December, allocated $ 577 million to Central America, requiring the development of a strategy over the next six months. five-year program to support inclusive economic growth in the Northern Triangle countries.

In order to achieve its goals, the U.S. government must integrate nature conservation and climate change resilience into the plan.

Central America is a globally significant biodiversity hotspot. With 0.5 percent of the world’s land surface, it holds 7 percent of its biological diversity, including rare and endangered species like the jaguar, Baird’s tapir, and the harpy eagle. It is also one of the regions of the world most vulnerable to climate change, with increasingly extreme storms and droughts threatening national economies and the livelihoods of rural communities already suffering from COVID.

The countries of Central America want a new development path that protects their forests and biodiversity and mitigates the worst impacts of climate change. At the 2019 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Madrid, Central American countries announced their commitment to achieve carbon neutrality in forestry and agriculture by 2040, including protection of the five great forests from Central America. Yet they need help.

The Biden administration recently signed an executive order announcing that the climate crisis will be at the forefront of U.S. foreign policy and national security investments, including a climate finance plan. And wisely, the Biden plan for Central America emphasizes “promoting clean energy transitions, climate change adaptation and resilience.” However, the specific plan to achieve this has yet to be worked out.

By implementing four essential nature-based development solutions, the Biden administration can ensure that climate resilience and nature conservation are integral to solving the region’s challenges, thereby maximizing foreign aid while improving security, prosperity, climate resilience and biodiversity conservation.

First, we must protect the last five great intact forests of Central America. Through executive action, the Biden administration has committed to the 30 by 30 initiative – an ambitious plan to conserve at least 30 percent of the world’s land and oceans by 2030. There is a wave of government support from around the world for these goals. The United States must extend its own political priorities to a broader focus on forest conservation in Central America.

Covering over 12 million hectares, the five great forests of Central America hold half of the region’s forest carbon stocks. They also provide water and other vital natural resources to five million people and are home to 500,000 indigenous, Afro-descendant and Métis peoples, whose land tenure and active participation are essential to curb climate change, preserve wildlife habitat and supporting local livelihoods and cultures.

Second, we need to crack down on narco-breeding. President Biden’s strategy is committed to tackling organized crime, corruption and illegally acquired land. In the Big Five Forests, illegal cattle ranching accounts for about 90 percent of recent deforestation, largely attributable to criminals grabbing land from indigenous and local communities and using it to launder drug money. It is estimated that 1 to 2 million head of cattle are smuggled from Central America to Mexico each year, many of which carry communicable diseases.

By bringing narco-ranchers to justice and removing livestock from key protected areas, the United States can tackle both local insecurity, organized crime and deforestation.

Third, we need to embrace nature-based solutions and forest-compatible livelihoods: the Biden administration has joined the Paris Agreement and re-committed to supporting the Green Climate Fund. In Central America, it is possible to rebuild from the impacts of COVID-19 and the two major hurricanes of 2020 in a qualitatively different way, with a focus on nature-based economies and community resilience.

The region is well placed to move away from activities harmful to forests. Costa Rica illustrates the possibilities, having doubled its forest cover while growing its economy through decarbonization and direct payments for conservation that can outperform livestock. The Biden administration can use the mechanisms of government, banks and development agencies to remove incentives for ranching in forests and adopt income streams that support indigenous peoples.

Finally, we need to rebuild in a more resilient way. New infrastructure and development projects should consider climate sensitive practices such as protecting forests, mangroves and coral reefs to cushion the effects of hurricanes; prevent and fight forest fires; and sustaining vital ecosystem services to help indigenous communities and national economies adapt to climate change.

By reforming two of the biggest contributors to carbon emissions – the agriculture and forestry sectors – Central America can keep CO2 from the Big Five forests out of the atmosphere while preserving the region’s rich biodiversity. The United States should condition funding to help Central America rebuild better through climate resilient development.

By following these suggestions, the Biden administration has a tremendous opportunity to catalyze meaningful and lasting change for a safer and more prosperous Central America – a crucial step in stemming the region’s exodus to the US border.

This is an opinion and analysis article.

