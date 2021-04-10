Concerns grow that US withdrawal from Afghanistan could jeopardize progress on women’s rights





“Today, women in Afghanistan have a very special place. They are stronger than ever and they have achieved what has never been accomplished before: they cannot be ignored. They will not be ignored,” Fatima Gailani , Afghan women’s rights activist and one of four women on the Afghan government’s negotiating team, said during a recent congressional virtual discussion on women, peace and security.

Fawzia Koofi, one of the other women in the government team responsible for talks with the Taliban, recalled that “in 2001, when the Taliban government was ousted from power, thousands and millions of Afghans were able to walk freely. in the streets of Kabul, without fear of being whipped or beaten for what I wear. “

“Then the important thing for me was not who is in Afghanistan, what superpower is in Afghanistan, the troops whose country is in my country. The important thing for me was that as a human being, I could walk and breathe freely. ” said Koofi, a member of parliament who survived two assassination attempts – at least one by the Taliban.

“Afghanistan has changed and we have all invested blood and treasures to bring Afghanistan to where it is,” she said.

Progress ‘could evaporate’

Gailani told participants in the virtual discussion that a withdrawal of US troops from the country must be “extremely careful.” Koofi’s assessment: “If the United States leaves now, it will not bring peace.”

Republican Michael Waltz of Florida, who is co-chair of the Women, Peace and Security Caucus, said that while serving in Afghanistan as a Special Forces officer he saw “girls’ schools being machine gunned with girls in them. “.

“I saw acid thrown in their faces,” he says. “We have made tremendous progress. We need to protect these gains.”

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, told CNN she was “very concerned” that the gains made by women in Afghanistan would not be protected if the United States pulled out.

“We have, I believe, not only a human rights imperative to support women – it’s part of what we’ve done since we arrived in Afghanistan – but it’s also about ensuring stability. , the future stability of the country in any agreement, ”she said.

Democratic Representative Lois Frankel of Florida, who is the other co-chair of the Women, Peace and Security caucus, also expressed concern that “the gains made by women in recent years may evaporate.”

“We don’t want to go back,” she said, adding that concerned members of Congress “would work closely with our administration to do everything reasonably possible to ensure that progress made for them. human rights in Afghanistan continue “.

Biden administration officials have repeatedly stressed that any deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban must protect human rights, especially the rights of women and minorities. US-backed intra-Afghan negotiations formally began in Doha last September, but progressed slowly, and targeted assassinations and attacks on civilians and Afghan security forces by the Taliban continued – the department State said this week “the levels of violence are unacceptable.”

“They are the first to suffer”

Shaharzad Akbar, chairman of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission, also noted that the negotiations – including a meeting in Moscow last month – did not include a fair gender balance.

“A process that excludes women or symbolizes their participation will lack credibility and will not inspire public confidence,” she told the UN Security Council in March.

Annie Pforzheimer, a retired U.S. career diplomat who served as Deputy Chef de Mission in Kabul from 2017 to 2018 and Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Afghanistan until March 2019, told CNN that ” there is a difference between saying you want to protect the rights of women and then taking action that actually does. “

“So far, the current administration continues to take the right steps,” said Pforzheimer, who now works at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

“What worries me is the idea that they would only set a new deadline for the withdrawal of a troop, another date on a calendar rather than doing it according to the conditions,” he said. she explained. “If it’s condition-based, then I think they’ve increased their influence over parties, and they’re better able to protect the rights of women, minorities and young people.”

Pforzheimer said these conditions must include a ceasefire and “should also include the beginnings of a social agreement on this outline of a political road map.” She noted that “if, for example, a peace deal deemed unjust comes into effect, it will not be a peace deal at all, it will simply be the prelude to widespread fighting.”

Akbar warned that “a rushed process could tip the country into full-scale war,” adding that “any settlement that excludes the general public will almost certainly be short-lived and unlikely to lead to lasting peace.”

Fears are widespread that a hasty US withdrawal without a lasting peace deal in place could plunge Afghanistan into civil war.

“The rights of women, young people, minorities … they are threatened by violence, even if it is a violence of the civil war against the violence which is specifically aimed at them,” said Pforzheimer. “They are the first to suffer”.

In an attempt “to speed up talks on a negotiated settlement and a ceasefire,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently presented a series of proposals in a letter to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, including an argument for an interim power-sharing agreement.

Waltz told CNN he found the idea appalling.

“I’m just appalled that we do it, the United States of America would propose to dissolve a constitutionally democratically elected government that we fought so hard to defend. And a key part of that is women’s rights,” a- he declared.

Additionally, there is strong skepticism as to whether the Taliban can trust their commitments to sever ties with terrorist groups like Al Qaeda and protect the rights of women and minority groups in the country.

“The Taliban have clearly been unwilling to even consider the importance of protecting women’s rights,” Shaheen told CNN, adding that she also had not seen “any real signs that the Taliban was ready to cut these ties with Al-Qaeda “.

“If the Taliban thinks that we are not determined to ensure a stable Afghanistan in the future, they will just wait for us, and they can wait longer than we can, at least that is what their point of view seems. be, ”she mentioned.

