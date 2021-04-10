Virus hotspots could lead to a third Covid wave in the UK, scientists warn. Corona virus





Leading scientists warned last night that the government is endangering the third wave of Corona 19 by easing lockdowns at a time when official data are still showing virus hotspots in several parts of the country.

As Britain is ready to lift many Covid restrictions on Monday, scientists accuse ministers of giving up their promise to follow the data rather than a rushing date to resume society and the economy.

A more prudent and smarter approach, they say, is to wait for more of the tens of millions of people who have not yet been vaccinated to be vaccinated. They also point out that there could be a significant increase in daily Covid cases that could explode over the next few weeks without adequate systems to isolate infected people.

Stephen Griffin of Leeds University School of Medicine told the observer: West Yorkshire, Black Country, and elsewhere still have areas with high rates of infection. However, many people cannot afford self-isolation. We need to urgently solve the problem. Otherwise, the virus will come back.

The government said it would not lift the restrictions until the infection level was low enough, but Griffin said its promise to follow data other than the current date appears to have been abandoned.

A hair salon in Stoke-on-Trent is preparing to reopen this week. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

I’m worried, he added. They are saying one thing and doing another. There are so many virus hotspots that you don’t take enough care to control the infection that can spread.

The average number of cases per 100,000 is 30.7 across the UK, but 28 local authorities are more than double this number, with five Wakefield, Barnsley, Mansfield, Corby, and Clackmannanshire at least three times as many.

Professor Lawrence Young of Warwick Medical School added: Testing, tracking, and containment systems that were supposed to contain outbreaks weren’t working properly, and even if people test positive, they won’t be isolated. You need a properly funded system to isolate infected people. We don’t have it and it increases the risk that we can get back to the problem very quickly.

While there is still criticism in the scientific community, overall approval for the government to deal with the epidemic is positive for the first time since May 2020, and can be seen in the latest signs that the vaccine launch has helped to change fortunes.

A recent opinion poll on observers found that 44% currently approve the government’s handling of Covid and 36% disapprove. Driving approval is support for the vaccine distribution program, with 72% approving efforts and only 8% disapproving. The approval rating is also high among the Labor Party (71%) and SNP voters (57%). The vast majority of voters (54%) believe the government’s roadmap in Covid limits is an almost modest pace, with a slight increase from 47% two weeks ago.

Scientists are also concerned that young people’s acceptance of the vaccine could be affected by reports of rare blood clots associated with AstraZeneca jab. It’s also a concern, said Young. The government should create a strong communication campaign on vaccines to reassure people that everything is safe.

Public opinion polls show the majority of public support for taking the vaccine, but show young people’s concern about possible side effects. Of those who didn’t get the vaccine, 59% of those aged 18-34 said they would definitely get it if they got it, and 17% said they would probably get it. 44% of the same age group said they were concerned about side effects, which increased from 42%.

Many people are hoping that overseas travel will resume soon. Photo: Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty Images

From tomorrow, food and beverages can be served outside again, and non-essential retail stores will reopen with gyms, beauty salons, spas, libraries, and community centers. Stay away from home in the UK is allowed and standalone accommodations can be resumed, but only for members of the same household or support bubbles. Zoos, theme parks, drive-in cinemas and drive-in performance events can also be reopened.

The possibility of further easing of regulations, such as allowing two families to meet indoors, is on May 17th. Some scientists fear that the number of cases will need to be much lower before the next restrictions are lifted.

The government announced on Saturday that an additional 40 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, a total of 127,080 deaths in the UK.

Meanwhile, the government received new criticism for its Covid travel policy. The travel trade agency on Saturday requested an investigation into the cost of testing the coronavirus for British people who want to go abroad on holidays this year.

The framework for the resumption of leisure travel abroad was announced by Transport Minister Grant Shapps, which includes requiring all passengers to be tested for coronavirus before departure and after arrival. After arrival, the test should be of type PCR and cost about 120.

This requirement has sparked a fierce backlash in the travel industry, and travelers from low-risk countries want cheaper and faster side flow tests.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos