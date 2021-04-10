South Korean battery makers agree last-minute deal to bolster Biden’s EV policy





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – South Korean battery makers LG Chem and rival SK Innovation Co have agreed to settle a trade secrets dispute that threatened a key plant in Georgia and electric vehicle projects by Ford Motor Co and Volkswagen AG , three sources informed on the matter mentioned.

FILE PHOTO: The LG Chem logo is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 16, 2020. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji / File Photo / File Photo / File Photo / File Photo

The Biden administration, through the United States Trade Representative Office (USTR), faced a deadline Sunday night to decide whether to take the rare step of overturning a decision by the states’ International Trade Commission – United unless the companies have reached an agreement. An announcement of the battery manufacturers’ regulation is expected soon, the sources said.

The deal is a victory for President Joe Biden, who has made increasing electric vehicles and battery production in the United States a top priority. The global auto industry is struggling to develop electric vehicles, and Biden has offered to spend $ 174 billion to increase sales of electric vehicles and expand charging infrastructure.

In February, ITC sided with LG Chem after the company accused SK of misappropriating trade secrets related to EV battery technology and issued a 10-year import ban, but it authorized SK to import battery components for the Fords EV F-150 four program and the North American Volkswagens electric vehicles for two years.

SK has vowed to quit its $ 2.6 billion Georgia battery plant under construction if the ITC decision is not overturned.

ITC also blamed what it called SK’s blatant misconduct and SK’s destruction of documents ordered by company executives.

Ford, VW, LG and SK declined to comment.

Volkswagen of America CEO Scott Keogh wrote in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday that if the ITC decision is left in place, it could reduce U.S. battery capacity and delay the transition to electric vehicles.

LG first filed a lawsuit against SK in 2019, and both sides have hired numerous attorneys and consultants to present their case to the Biden administration.

The administration pushed the two companies to try to reach a settlement, as did VW and Ford, the sources said.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai was personally involved in the settlement talks and urged the two companies to reach a resolution, sources said. USTR declined to comment.

In March, SK received terms offered by LG, including financial reparations to deal with allegations of LG’s trade secret misappropriation, Reuters reported earlier, citing a person familiar with the situation.

Georgia is home to two newly elected U.S. Democratic Senators who are the linchpin of Bidens’ slim congressional majority and both have spoken about the importance of securing the future of Georgia factories.

LG Battery Unit LG Energy Solution is nearing completion of a cell manufacturing plant in Ohio with General Motors and is about to announce plans to build a second 2.3 billion plant. dollars in Tennessee, sources told Reuters.

LG has said it can meet the battery needs of automakers if SK abandons its Georgia plant.

SK said LG couldn’t handle the VW and Ford contracts and Chinese manufacturers could step in to meet demand.

Bloomberg announced the expected deal earlier on Saturday.

Reporting by David Shepardson and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Daniel Wallis

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos