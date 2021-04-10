Drawing with Sweden was ‘good for us’





United States Women’s National Team Director Vlatko Andonovski said Saturday’s 1-1 draw with fifth-placed Sweden, one that broke the Americans’ 16-game winning streak, was “very good. for us “even though he admitted his team had played. far from its best.

On a day when American legend Carli Lloyd won his 300th cap, the Swedes beat the top in the 38th minute when Lina Hurtig returned from Kosovare Asllani’s corner. While Hurtig’s header was well placed, the scoring and goalie for the United States were below par. The home side then had two huge chances to score two goals on either side of half-time, but were unable to convert, in part due to USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.

In the second half, the United States gradually increased the pressure and substitute Megan Rapinoe equalized on the spot three minutes after defender Kelley O’Hara was judged to have been fouled inside the box. although reruns have shown otherwise.

Still, Andonovski said he was happy to have endured a tough test as he prepared his team for the Tokyo Olympics, especially against a team as organized and defensively strong as Sweden.

“I think it’s, I wouldn’t say one of the best things that has happened to us, but something that is very good for us,” he said. “Actually that’s why we came here. We came here to play good teams. We came [to] Europe faces adversaries, is to some extent exposed to different tactics, high-level tactics, organized teams and tries to overcome all of these. “

The USWNT’s 16-game winning streak ended in a 1-1 draw against Sweden. Linnea Rheborg / Getty Images

The United States had a good chance of winning the game late in the game, with substitute Kristie Mewis putting a time-out effort out of goal, but Andonovski was not happy with the development.

He added: “If we play like we played today [at the Olympics], that’s not good enough, and I know it. No one needs to tell me. But again, it’s just a good learning opportunity to improve ourselves. “

Most of Sweden’s chances came in the transition, but Andonovski said the problem in those moments had less to do with the team’s defensive structure and more to do with poor touches and passes that lead to turnarounds.

“If there was something I wasn’t happy with, it was how clean we were to the touch. I feel like we weren’t clean enough. We made way too many mistakes at first. contact, on second contact. So that’s something I feel., was the basis of our countermeasures, or allowing them to counter us. “

The fact that Sweden scored from a save was also not a good game with the American coach.

“[Set pieces], that’s something we’re proud of, and the fact that we’re caught, I’m not happy with that, ”he said.

After last month’s SheBelieves Cup triumph, Rapinoe remarked that the United States “still needs our punch in the mouth which we don’t yet have.” When asked if the team got that from Sweden, Rapinoe joked: “I still have all my teeth so that’s good”, but noted that the challenge of playing top teams like Sweden and France – which the United States will face at Le Havre three in a few days – will serve the United States well.

“All this trip, that [punch in the mouth] that’s exactly what it’s going to be, “she said.” It’s a lot to travel abroad. Ask our staff about it. But certainly during COVID and all the other things that are going on and playing two of the best teams in the world is exactly what we need. “

