UK Achieves 32 Million First Covid Vaccination Target Ahead of April 15 Deadline





The UK has passed the first immunization figure of 32 million people, which is equal to the estimated number of people most vulnerable to coronavirus, the government has promised to provide a jab by April 15th.

The milestone occurred as the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine reached a daily record of 450,136, a total of 2 cases of 6,991,310, accounting for more than 10% of the population.

The Department of Health and Social Care has not claimed 32 million milestones representing the achievement of its goals.

However, Nadim Ja Sub Vaccine Minister retweeted a social media post that portrays these figures as landmarks as a clear indication that these figures are considered a sign of the program’s success.

A spokesman for the department said: Our immunization program continues to make phenomenal progress with more than 38 million vaccines administered so far.

UK Covid-19 Vaccination: A Recent Figure Scrap Report or Backing, Windrush activists say EU-made Covid jabs, Brussels Vaccine Tsar, will stay in Europe from Europe.

We are continuing to provide the first vaccine to all people over 50 by mid-April and to all adults by the end of July.

For the 1-9 priority group recommended by the Joint Vaccinations and Vaccinations Committee, the ministers put an estimate of 32 million as the highest risk of serious illness or death.

It is made up of people in their 50s and older, medical and healthcare workers, and people with certain underlying medical conditions, which account for about 99% of preventable mortality from Covid-19.

106,878 new first vaccinations increased, with 32,010,244 47.9% of the UK population receiving at least one vaccination.

However, many of these will not be in priority groups 1-9. For example, volunteers at a vaccination station who were given extra doses left at the end of the day.

The lack of official fanfare for the milestones passed may have been a reflection of orders to ministers not to announce during mourning for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died on Friday.

The official figure recorded 40 reported deaths within 28 days of testing positive, for a total of 127,080 since the onset of the pandemic. The death toll in the last 7 days was 254, the same as last week.

Another 2,589 positive tests were reported in the last 24 hours, with a total of 18,970 cases on 7 days, down nearly a third (32%) compared to the previous week.

After a decline in vaccine supply, NHS England temporarily suspended its first appointment for healthy people under 50, and the program focused on providing a second dose to those who received their first jab between December and March. There is.

