Police across the US prepare for ‘White Lives Matter’ rallies on Sunday

White supremacists are organizing “White Lives Matter” marches in cities across the United States this Sunday and, with planned counter protests, local police forces are bracing for conflict.

White nationalists attend a rally on October 28, 2017 in Shelbyville, Tennessee. (Photo by Scott … [+] Olson / Getty Images)

The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism said last week that a new channel from the Telegram messaging service surfaced in late March, calling for “White Lives Matter” events on April 11.

Southern California Democratic lawmakers on Friday released a statement condemning a rally organized by the Klu Klux Klan’s Loyal White Knights, scheduled for Sunday in Huntington Beach.

The Huntington Beach Police Department chief told the Orange County Registry that officers would be ready and “had a plan to ensure public safety.

In North Dakota, leaflets were circulated promoting a “peaceful march” Sunday at 1 p.m. near Fargo City Hall, with participants being asked to wear masks “for anonymity.”

A police spokesperson in Raleigh, NC, told Newsweek his department was aware of a planned event in the city, while statewide in Asheville, where another rally was scheduled, the police department said it was aware of the “call to action around the country” and was following actions linked to far-right groups.

Ohio law enforcement officials are aware of a planned protest outside the Statehouse in Columbus on Sunday, and soldiers from across the state will be available if needed, according to the Statehouse News Bureau.

Key context:

The mission statement for the Sunday rallies, according to Telegram messages reviewed by the Orange County registry, reads: “Revive white racial consciousness and unify whites against white hatred. A demonstration of support for white victims of interracial crimes. ” Counter-tests are organized in many places. In Albuquerque, NM, a “Proud Boys Against White Life Protest” is scheduled for noon at Albuquerque Civic Plaza. A chapter of Southern California-based Black Lives Matter hosted a retest in Huntington Beach on Sunday. The City of Huntington Beach is also sponsoring a virtual Sunday event at 1 p.m. which will take place on Zoom, while city council approved a counter-event the following Sunday.

Further reading:

