Passengers furious at Pakistani airport turmoil rushing to beat UK travel deadline

Desperate passengers are outraged by the chaotic scenes at Pakistani airports as thousands of travelers rush to violate the latest UK travel quarantine regulations.

Several travelers alleged that the plane was missed due to the massacre at Pakistan’s capital’s Islamabad Airport, and the Middlelander brand queue was the “worst experience”.

Others blamed the lack of information and organization while returning to England.

Additional flights have been deployed from Pakistan to several UK hubs, including Birmingham Airport, to meet the 4am deadline on Friday.

Since three Boeing 737s flew from Pakistan via Moscow to Birmingham, passengers left 1,750 for quarantine the night of the 11th at a government-approved hotel and were able to quarantine themselves at home.

More Related Articles More Related Articles

Bulgarian airline GullivAir also boarded an Airbus A330 departing from Islamabad via Bulgarian capital Sofia to Birmingham. On the eve of the deadline, more than 30 flights returning to the UK from Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore were chartered, with seating costs up to 1,500.

However, some desperate travelers claimed they missed their flight due to airport confusion.

One passenger named Awais tweeted: “@Official_PIA After total chaos at #IslamabadAirport today, people have now boarded flights to the UK (PK9785, PK9787, PK9709) in the last 3 hours. If they have not yet departed, they will not depart. UK until 7 PM (PST) You won’t be able to get to the UK on time to avoid the ban.”

Another post: “Very confusing and confusing scene at #IslamabadAirport. Five hours have passed and my dad couldn’t check in with so many others. It’s really pathetic!”

A traveler named Kamir wrote: “How many people missed the flight # QR615 ## #QatarAirways at Islamabadairport. I am.”

Leicester’s Kashar Raja tweeted: “It’s the worst experience. I lined up for 6 hours in Islamabad to get my boarding pass and waited 7 hours for the plane to take off. When I got to Manchester, I was on the plane for an hour… 9/12 bags were gone. Worst trip. I’ve traveled for 29 hours now.”

Many lawmakers have written letters to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raising’significant concerns’ over Pakistan’s addition to the red list.

They argued after the move that “the data and evidence and scientific reasoning available are scarce, and countries with high infection rates have not been added.”

All party groups added: “Most would have traveled to visit their families, including elderly relatives who haven’t seen it in more than a year. They have already paid for a return flight, but now they’re in a position to have it. The cost of a new flight to return before the ban went into effect. Have to pay.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos