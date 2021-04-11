Prince Philip: Honoring the Duke of Edinburgh with gun salute in major British cities and naval ships | British news





Gun salutes are held across the country to commemorate Prince Philip’s death.

Buckingham Palace said the Duke of Edinburgh died peacefully while sleeping in Windsor Castle. The salute battery fired 1 round and 41 rounds per minute from noon on Saturday in major British cities including London, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.

Prince Philip dies-real-time reaction from UK and worldwide

Image: A member of the Honorable Artillery Company fires a 41 gun salute at the Tower of London. Image: Prince Philip serving as an officer in the Royal Navy in 1946

Several royal naval ships, including HMS Diamond, HMS Montrose, and HMNB Portsmouth, also served full-time in the Navy for 14 years and paid tribute to the Duke for maintaining close ties with the military throughout his life.

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment also took part in British overseas territories.

In London, the Honorable Artillery Company and the Woolwich Barracks in southeast London fired bullets outside the Tower of London.

The latter included six World War I field guns fired for the wedding of the Duke at the Queen and her coronation.

See more works by the Duke of Edinburgh

When another salute was held at Edinburgh Castle, a blue sky was seen, and more tributes were made at Hillsborough and Cardiff Castle.

The salute was broadcast and aired online to encourage the public to watch.

Image: First scene of gun salute at Cardiff Castle

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

Westminster Abbey Bell pays tribute to Philip

The statement on the royal website says, “The tradition of salutes nationwide to commemorate important national events dates back to at least the 18th century. And there are historical records of salutes being performed in the 14th century when gun events took place. Began to be adopted.

“A similar firearm salute was fired to commemorate Queen Victoria’s death in 1901.”

Official flags are flying half-anticipated across the country, including the flags of Buckingham Palace and Downing Street.

The public was told not to leave flowers outside the royal family to prevent congestion, but many still appeared in London and Windsor to pay their respects.

Image: Followers are leaving a tribute to Windsor Castle Image: A member of the King’s Army royal horse artillery puts an empty shell in a box before a gun salute.

Buckingham Palace announced the death of Prince Philip shortly after noon on Friday, making a statement that the queen and the royal family are “mourning his loss”.

The Duke didn’t want to make a big fuss at the funeral, and the coronavirus pandemic will have to curtail plans.

Although not yet confirmed, the queen can make a television speech in honor of her husband over 70 years old.

