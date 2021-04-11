Impact of conflict with China on British nuclear power





The idea that trade and politics are distinct has always been false. Commerce and state-state relationships are intertwined. Sanctions and severances in commercial relations are convenient tools that are much easier for governments to use when conflict arises than military force, but often have unintended consequences far from the original point of conflict. For example, worsening relations between London and Beijing now undermine Britain’s nuclear power and risk rethinking Britain’s energy policy.

Ten years ago, China was the new strategic ally of the British government by David Cameron and George Osborne, a counterweight that could possibly depend on the European Union or the United States. Chinese investors were invited to the emerging Chinese nuclear industry to take the UK as a stepping stone to enter the global market, and the stepping stone took the form of investment in a new nuclear power plant being developed by French state-owned EDF. Includes somerset’s Hinkley Point C project and a China-led project that builds, owns and operates additional reactors at Essex’s Bradwell.

In the period in between, the relationship between the state and the state was weakened. Under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, China has become a more aggressive powerhouse to strengthen its military and industrial power. The countries that will soon have the world’s largest economies have become a defining and often destructive force in many global markets through investment and trade.

Under Xi Jinping’s presidency, international criticism of China’s actions and policies became unacceptable, and the subtle diplomacy that China was once famous for has been replaced by a great hammer that mercilessly punishes international critics.

When Australia banned Chinese company Huawei from its 5G network and requested a completely independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19, China retaliated by imposing high tariffs and trade restrictions on Australia’s coal, barley and wine exports. Was. Relieve the distorted trade. To date, Australia has lost about $3 billion in export imports.

Meanwhile, retail apparel makers such as H&M and Nike are facing boycotts in the huge Chinese market as they attempt to replace cotton that is believed to have been produced by forced labor in Xinjiang province in western China.

China’s connection to Britain’s nuclear ambitions is likely to lead to similar conflicts in the coming months. The Chinese authorities decided to impose an amount to rule directly on Hong Kong, and all candidates from the legislative committee were approved based on their loyalty to Beijing, but the two systems that Thatcher had previously negotiated, ignoring one country’s core provisions. Approach Transferred in 1997. At the time, the promise that Hong Kong would enjoy the independence it gave for half a century was broken. This is a source of unresolved tension that could allow hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong citizens to migrate to the UK. The source of the second tension was the decision to impose a random ban on a series of British individuals, including prominent parliaments and organizations criticizing well-documented Chinese human rights violations against a small number of Uyghur communities. That decision could lead to retaliatory sanctions against prominent Chinese officials.

Given the departments that have arisen, it is impossible to imagine the UK government approving the development of the current Bradwell power plant. Of course, the reason has nothing to do with the technology or capabilities of the Chinese General Nuclear Group (the relevant Chinese company). After successfully commissioning dozens of nuclear power plants over the past decade, China has become a leader in the world’s nuclear power business. The problem is that nuclear power plants are part of the UK’s strategic national infrastructure, and China is no longer a trusted friend for such a means of power. China’s recent actions have raised doubts that already existed about the wisdom of controlling nuclear capacity and providing open access to Britain’s national grid.

However, China may consider postponing or canceling the Bradwell project as a breach of contract. If China decides that the connection with EDF is conditional to Bradwell to finance one-third of Hinkley’s expenses and contribute to other French-led projects, CGNP may terminate participation and request a refund.

For the British government, the question is whether a new generation of nuclear power is needed as it was ten years ago. Financial problems, rising costs and constant delays have made nuclear power less attractive, and the cost of alternative sources such as offshore wind has fallen sharply. Nuclear power is rarely mentioned in the government’s recent statement on hydrocarbon use reduction and cutting plans, except for the hope that the smaller modular reactor Rolls-Royce is developing could provide additional capacity after the 2030s. exhaust. Given that Hinckley is still the only new reactor under construction in the UK, for the immediate future everything will depend on the reliability of existing nuclear power plants, which have been mostly in operation since the 1980s.

What is clear is that the impact of the trade dispute on nuclear investment will be more important to the UK than to China. Excluding CGNP from Bradwell does not change China’s policy toward Hong Kong or Uyghurs. Numerous other countries in Asia and Africa will be willing to accept Chinese nuclear technology. The UK’s need for approval for China’s nuclear industry, which existed ten years ago, is no longer relevant. Trade and politics are inseparable. But in the end, commerce is secondary. What matters is power, and it is now concentrated in Beijing while Uyghurs and Hong Kongers discover.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos