Most UK SMEs have been negatively impacted by the COVID cash flow crisis.

About 68% of UK small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) had a negative impact on cash flow due to the coronavirus pandemic, and 1 in 4 companies were unable to pay their employees.

A new study by CapitalBox, one of Europe’s largest online-only lending platforms, found that 23% of respondents who responded to the survey said it was very negative, while the remaining 43% said it was a bit hit.

34% of companies said they couldn’t reinvest in their companies to survive the recession and 25% said they couldn’t pay their employees. In addition, a quarter admitted that they refused jobs and jobs for customers.

The study also found that 56% of UK SMEs had to get loans or financial aid during the health crisis due to multiple closures, rising household savings, and changing consumer demand.

In addition, 55% of SMEs applied for the government latter scheme, 36% received tax cuts, and 43% relied on government loans.

Evaluating the responses of 1,750 small and medium-sized enterprises in seven European countries, the report showed that UK companies need to take action to help them cut costs and help them during the pandemic.

These cuts included suspending or suspending future projects (36%), reducing employee time (26%), reducing employee salaries (25%), reducing office benefits (25%), and reducing office space overhead (20%) .

At the industrial level, the sector that has suffered the most damage across Europe is the hospitality and leisure sector, where 34% of SMEs in this sector have been very negatively affected since the start of COVID-19. Next comes people from the fields of utilities, agriculture, marketing and professional services, and construction.

Scott Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of CapitalBox, has witnessed an exponential increase in household savings during the epidemic as a result of the closure of pubs, restaurants and stores. This has had a huge impact on small businesses that need our help to survive. They need consistency in income and footprint.

Whether through a lending plan or working with other lenders outside of the retail space, governments must ensure they have immediate cash access to avoid any gaps that could damage their business.

It comes as the toll of COVID-19 for small businesses in the UK is set to exceed 1265 billion ($175.6 billion), nearly double the initial estimate of 69 billion it had predicted a year ago as the UK first entered blockade. .

According to a study by small business insurance provider Simply Business, small businesses have lost an average of 15,673 revenues to date due to the pandemic and subsequent closures. This increased from 11,779 small business owners initially expected to incur COVID-19 costs in May. year.

Now, a year after the global pandemic, small and medium-sized businesses are concerned that on average they will lose a total of 22,461 each, suggesting that there will be more losses in the future. Nearly 1 in 10 (8%) expect the pandemic to cost a total of over 50,000.

