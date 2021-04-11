Rapinoe’s penalty draws USA 1-1 against Sweden





Posted: April 10, 2021 / 04:13 PM CDT / Updated: April 10, 2021 / 4:13 PM CDT

Megan Rapinoe (15) of the United States celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal from a penalty kick during the women’s international friendly soccer match between Sweden and the United States at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday 10 April 2021 (Photo credit: Janerik Henriksson / TT via AP)

STOCKHOLM (AP) The United States’ 16-game winning streak was interrupted in a 1-1 draw with Sweden on Saturday in Carli Lloyd’s 300th national team appearance.

Lina Hurtig put Sweden in the lead with a free kick in the 38th minute before Megan Rapinoe’s penalty shot the United States even in the 87th minute.

The draw extended Team USA’s unbeaten streak to 38 games. Rapinoe’s goal was his sixth this year leading the team.

Rapinoe said the fear of the Swedes will help the United States as they prepare for the Olympics this summer.

Even during the whole game, I kind of thought, this is exactly what we need. We didn’t play well. We were very sloppy. Tactically we had to be much better, and just individually, ”she said. “But these are the games that you kind of have to dig into.

The Americans have not lost a match since January 2019, when they fell against France. Their 16-game winning streak was the third longest in team history.

The United States are now going to Le Havre for a match against France No. 3 on Tuesday.

I think it’s – I wouldn’t say one of the best things that happens to us, but something really good for us. In fact, that’s why we came here. We came here to play good teams, we came to Europe to face opponents to expose ourselves to different tactics, high level tactics, organized teams, to try to overcome it all, said coach Vlatko Andonovski. .

Lloyd wore the captain’s armband for his historic match. The only other players to have played in 300 or more games for the national team are Kristine Lilly (354) and Christie Pearce Rampone (311).

The Swedes shocked the Americans in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Olympics, advancing on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Sweden continued to play in the final in Rio de Janeiro but fell to Germany.

Both teams qualified for the Tokyo Games. The United States is the highest ranked team in the world. In Tokyo, the Americans will seek to become the first women’s team to follow a World Cup victory with an Olympic gold medal.

The Olympics will present more difficult challenges, Rapinoe said, and the United States needs to adapt better.

It will be games where physically weren’t at our best because we just played, or it’s really hot, or a team changes tactics, or just weren’t playing well that day, ”explained Rapinoe. . “So I think that individually, but really collectively, we have to be able to understand very quickly what is going on at the moment and adapt. We can’t play it one-sided all the time.

___

