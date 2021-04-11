Weymouth Named Second Best British City for Beach Real Estate





WEYMOUTH is ranked the second best city in the UK for beach real estate.

In a new study commissioned by Showerstoyou.co.uk, Weymouth won a silver medal as the UK’s best seaside real estate city after being narrowed down to Margate’s post in Kent.

To build the list, the bathroom supplies store created a point-based system using information such as average property price, average Airbnb price, weather, air quality, number of blue flag beaches, number of rainy days per year, and hours and hours of sunshine. Number of visitors per year.

Then we ranked the factors to calculate the 34 best cities for beach properties across the UK.

Weymouth’s excellent air quality and high sunny hours contributed to the 2nd place, but it didn’t take the number 1 spot due to the high average property prices.

A spokesman for the bathroom supplies store said, “More than ever, people are considering the location of the next property, and as the weather heats up, the search for properties in the sea has increased.

“It’s Margate, with a total of 537 out of 800 possible that crowned it as the best British city for beach real estate.

In second place, Weymouth scored 528 out of 800. When it comes to air quality, Weymouth scores 16 degrees on the Air Quality Index, one of the best with a total score of 91.

“However, their average property price is one of the factors that topped them at £277,580, and they scored 39 points in this department.”

Coming right after Weymouth on the list for third place is Torquay with 524 points. Elsewhere in Dorset, Bournemouth has the most blue flag beaches (5 of them) and is ranked 15th with a total of 394 points.

The UK’s top 10 cities for beach properties are

Margate-537 out of 800-Talkie 528 out of 800-Forscall 524 out of 800-488 out of 800 Southend on-Great Yarmouth-482 out of 800-Paignton out of 800 473 out of 461 800 out of 461 Skegness- out of 800 Blackpool-424 out of Tenby-800 out of 415

