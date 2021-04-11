



Wasdale Head Inn, Lake District

If you can resize Scafell Pike, you’ll be able to figure out the giant letters that say INN next to this building. In a remote valley in the Lake District, Wasdale Head has been transformed over the centuries from a farmhouse to a practical hotel aimed at walkers and hikers. There is a bar serving hearty meals and a fine dining restaurant. Wasdale may be far away, but it is very popular. There are now a few cottages attached to the inn and camping with breakfast is allowed.

The Moor of Rannoch, one of England’s last great outdoors. Photo: Murdo MacLeod / The Guardian

Luckily for the vacant, you can reach one of Britain’s most remote areas by train. Caledonian Sleeper will take you to Rannoch at breakfast time. A much safer option than driving a hotel website warns drivers not to rely on Google Maps. But upon arrival, it is one of England’s last great outdoors. The 80 square miles of lakes and rivers are full of wildlife. The hotel is next to the station and has 5 rooms with a bar full of whiskey and a restaurant served by its own kitchen garden. Double at 320, including dinner and breakfast, moorofrannoch.co.uk

Scenic view of Elmley, Kent: Elmley Nature Reserve, Kent. Photo: Robert Canis

Sheppey Island is the Kents Wilderness. Run by a family for two generations, this standalone farm is part of a larger nature reserve. There are six bedrooms in the main building and Elmley Cottage, and there are also cabins, including Saltbox, that offer stunning views of the Decencia wetlands through floor-to-ceiling windows. What sets Elmley apart from average farm lodging is the barn bar and restaurant. Double room from 180 people, breakfast included, elmleynaturereserve.co.uk

Balta Sound, Shetland Islands Safe Haven: Balta Sound Harbor, Unst. Photo: Alamy

There is no hotel further north in England than this one on the island of Unst. With only 500 people, it is difficult to go further. Relax in comfort in one of Baltasound’s 24 rooms with log cabins and delicious fresh produce. The nearby promenade comes with Shetland ponies. Nature reserves, including the Keen of Hamar, have rare plants spotting frog orchids and moonshine. Double rooms starting from 130 per night, baltasoundhotel.co.uk

The White House Hotel, Guernsey Very Far: The White House Hotel is located on the car-free Herm Island, three miles from Guernsey. Photo: Alamy

The car-free island of Herm (which doesn’t really belong to the UK) is very far away. It is 3 miles from Guernsey and can only be reached by intermittent ferry. The only hotel on the island, White House also has its own swimming pool, but only a few meters from the beach. Close your eyes while eating plovers and frits at the Mermaid Inn and you may be in France. Breakfast included from 145 double rooms, herm.com

Tan Hill Inn, Dales, Yorkshire Early spring at the Tan Hill Inn March 13, 2021. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA

A remote yes, but the excitement with a fanbase that includes Mark Ronson and Arctic Monkeys Tan Hill Inns fame goes well beyond the Pennine Way’s locale. Located at 528 meters above sea level, it is the tallest pub in the UK. Regular snowfall in winter (often with guests) and preparations for reopening include South African stretch tents designed to withstand strong winds. Double Room, Breakfast included, 156, tanhillinn.com

Garvault House, the Highlands

This hotel loves to describe itself as the most remote hotel in the UK and has a point. It’s a steadfast standalone, powered by solar panels, spring water, reed beds for wastewater and, where possible, locally sourced homemade food in northeast Scotland, miles from the nearest town or gas station. In summer, the daylight remains until almost midnight, but when the sun finally sets, there is no light pollution, making it a great place for stargazing. Double room from 130 people, breakfast included, garvaulthouse.uk

Gliffaes Hotel, Powys Gliffaes Hotel, Powys worth the trip. Photo: Chris Howes

You can take a steep drive to the top of the hill, 25 minutes from Hay-On-Wye, but it’s well worth the trip for now. Perched on the curves of the Usk River, this wisteria-covered mansion sits on 33 acres of woodland and is surrounded by the rolling hills of the Black Mountain. With Roberts radios in each room and a fluffy sofa, it’s old fashioned for peace of mind. Great for fishing and otter spotting. Double room at 115, sawdays.co.uk/gliffaeshotel

Kyle Squaw Hotel, Sutherland Glen Du Lake Basin: Kyle Squaw Hotel, Sutherland. Photo: Alamy

Tanja Lister and Sonia Virechauveix have created this award-winning hotel on the banks of Loch Glendhu by two former French-born Waitrose executives. This idyllic secluded wilderness is a wildlife haven with deserted sandy beaches, kayaks, and hiking trails for lovers of active vacations. The soft, serene twelve bedrooms don’t go in for a tartan overkill, but the food makes the most of locally sourced ingredients, along with Haggis Pakora and Gin Cured Westerros Salmon. Double Room, Breakfast included, 137, kyleskuhotel.co.uk

Feast at Colonsay Hotel, Inner Hebrides Prospect: Colonsay Hotel, Inner Hebrides

The small Inner Hebriand Island of Colonsay may have a population of 135, but still elementary and small breweries, bookstores, cafes/pantrees, shops selling 60 different wines, their own gin and local honey. The island’s whitewashed hotel, a low-rise building dating from 1750, has eight rooms, some overlooking the Jura, wood-burning stove, and delightful bars and restaurants. Quiz nights are very popular. Double room from 105, breakfast included, colonsayholidays.co.uk

Please check the Covid Refund and Rescheduling Policy before booking.

