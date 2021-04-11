Ramsey Clark, former US attorney general and human rights activist, died at 93





By Grant McCool

NEW YORK – Former United States Attorney General Ramsey Clark, who helped shape American civil rights law under the Johnson administration, but has continued to travel the world to fight human rights abuses man committed by his own country as he saw them, has died at the age of 93.

Clark, one of the architects of the historic Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Civil Rights Act of 1968, died on Friday, family member Sharon Welch said, according to outlets such as the New York Times and the Washington Post.

During a long career representing unpopular causes, Clark has defended or advised Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic, Liberian politician Charles Taylor and Iraqi Saddam Hussein.

Nationally, he was active for conservative politician Lyndon LaRouche, Davidian branch leader David Koresh, and anti-war activist Reverend Philip Berrigan.

In the 1990s, he helped found the Left Center for International Action in New York City, which gained attention in 1999 for street protests condemning the US-led NATO bombing of the United States. Yugoslavia.

In an interview with Reuters in July 2001 as he prepared to give Milosevic legal advice on charges filed by a United Nations international war crimes tribunal, Clark discussed his commitment to human rights. the man.

“For 30 years, I supported the idea and worked for the creation of an international criminal court which has universal jurisdiction and is independent of any political influence and which has the power to prosecute the high and the powerful as well as the weak and defeated them, ”said Clark. “Equality is the mother of justice. If there is no equality in law, there is no justice.”

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel lamented Clark’s death on Twitter on Saturday. “He was an honest and supportive man who stood by our side in crucial battles and spoke out against the great injustices his country committed around the world,” Diaz-Canel wrote. “#Cuba pays him a grateful tribute.”

Hanan Ashrawi, a former member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization, wrote on Twitter that Clark “was a tireless advocate for Palestinians and human rights, a lawyer who knew and pursued genuine justice and the rights of the oppressed. “

The United Nations recognized Clark’s work in 2008 by naming him one of the recipients of its prestigious human rights award. Others who received the award include former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and South African leader Nelson Mandela.

Clark was born in Dallas to a prominent Texas family on December 18, 1927. His father, Tom Clark, was appointed United States Attorney General by President Harry Truman in 1945 and then to the United States Supreme Court in 1949 .

Ramsey Clark served in the Marine Corps in 1945-46, obtaining the rank of corporal, attended the University of Texas and the University of Chicago, and then practiced law in Dallas.

He joined the Justice Department under Democratic President John Kennedy in 1961 and held senior positions until Democratic President Lyndon Johnson appointed him Attorney General in 1967. His father retired from the Supreme Court to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest.

In the years following government service, Clark repeatedly raised eyebrows as he befriended some of America’s avowed enemies, including Gaddafi, Saddam, and Milosevic.

Clark, in response to a 1986 US military attack on Libya which Washington accused of terrorism, visited the North African country. At the outbreak of the 1991 Gulf War, Clark challenged the US-led coalition to visit Saddam in Baghdad.

He has returned to Iraq several times over the years to condemn UN sanctions that deprived Iraqi children of food and medicine. He joined Saddam’s defense team when the former Iraqi president was on trial for war crimes and even taught the judge how to conduct a fair trial.

In the Milosevic case and in the case of a Rwandan militiaman he represented for war crimes, Clark argued that international tribunals established by the United Nations were illegal because they were not provided for in the Charter of United Nations.

As a senior Justice Department official, Clark became involved in civil rights. Among his many duties included studying Southern school districts, court-ordered desegregation in 1963, and overseeing the federal presence at the University of Mississippi after James Meredith’s admission as the first black student of the school.

Clark was also instrumental in the drafting and direct passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Civil Rights Act of 1968 containing the first federal open housing law.

In an ironic twist given his later activist role, Clark, as Attorney General, oversaw the Vietnam War prosecution of an anti-war group known as the “Boston Five” for aiding to the drafting of resistance fighters.

Four of the five, including famed pediatrician Benjamin Spock and Yale chaplain William Sloane Coffin, have been sentenced.

(Written by Grant McCool; edited by Jonathan Oatis)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos