The Telegraph’s main headline of the day





Welcome to The Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here are some of the main articles covered on Sunday. Sign up for our front page newsletter for free to receive a briefing twice daily by email. 1. Dear Dad, was a very special person. A touching tribute from Prince Charles

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to his father, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Saturday night, saying, “My dear dad was a very special person.”

Prince Charles, 72, said in an unscripted speech, “As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father so much. He was a very lovable and grateful person.”

2. Prince Philip put the Land Rover hearse at the center of the funeral he designed.

The Duke of Edinburghs pavilion rides through the grounds of Windsor Castle on a renovated Land Rover he designed himself.

The funeral will be held next Saturday at 3pm, following a short procession by the Prince of Wales and the royal seniors walking along the coffin to the St. George’s Chapel.

3. The PM will not attend Duke’s funeral so that additional family members can attend.

Boris Johnson will not attend the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral to secure a seat for the royal family that can only attend 30 people due to Covid restrictions.

On Friday, other parties were told that the prime minister would be the only politician to attend Prince Philip’s funeral next Saturday and would be present on behalf of all lawmakers.

4. Half of the UK’s population lives in areas without Covid.

More than half of the UK currently lives in areas where all of Covid’s new cases have disappeared, and some do not report cases in public data for more than a month.

In an area with a total population of 34.5 million, infection rates are so low that Public Health England recently revised the weekly case count to protect the privacy of people who test positive.

5. Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies, 38 years old

Reality TV star Nikki Grahame, who gained fame as a participant in Big Brother, died at the age of 38. She was suffering from anorexia.

Originally from Northwood in London, Grahame appeared in Big Brother’s 7th series in 2006 and completed his catchphrase when he cried out “Who are you?” to become one of the show’s most famous contestants. Read the whole story over and over in your journal.

Stay up to date with breaking news from The Telegraph and the latest in politics.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos