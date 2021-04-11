UK’s Covid Vaccine Program Gets On Track Despite AstraZeneca Problems | Vaccines and vaccinations





The UK’s vaccination program is expected to be effectively completed a few weeks ahead of the EU soon after the US this summer, despite being up to six weeks behind due to issues affecting the AstraZeneca jab.

Airfinity, which tracks worldwide immunization programs, predicts that 75% of the population will be fully vaccinated in the UK by the first week of August, although this level may be affected by strains and the potential need for booster jabs. This is the level at which herd immunity begins to take effect. This is quite.

This is about a week and a half behind the U.S., which can reach the same level by the end of July, but six weeks ahead of the EU, the company estimates that the same milestone will be achieved at the end of September.

We expect the United States to rush in the future. Airfinity’s Senior Analyst Matt Linley said production is going very well and is not exporting any capacity. The EU is also finally starting to speed things up. However, despite all the recent problems, the UK still needs to be in a very good position.

Experts have repeatedly stressed the need for vaccine distribution to be globalized, including in developing countries, but so far the focus has been on the leaders in the race. Thierry Bretton, head of the European Commission for the Brussels Vaccine Task Force on Friday, argued that the initially slow-moving EU vaccine campaign, like the allegory of turtles and rabbits, is accelerating as the UK launch begins.

The UK was the first country in the world to be vaccinated with a Pfizer jab in December, AstraZeneca doses looked healthy, and the extraordinary mobilization of the NHS appeared well ahead of the EU, which did not build supply and distribution. Capacity quickly.

Already 31.8 million people, or at least 47.6% of the population, hit their first jab in the UK.

However, the UK’s decision to give jabs to those in their 30s under 10 million who are not AstraZeneca due to concerns about its association with a rare blood clot could delay the program by up to four weeks, but Airfinity said the impact of the new vaccine would I said it depends on when it becomes approved and available. . Another two weeks had passed when India withheld 5 million doses of the same vaccine, the company estimates.

The UK-produced and bottled Novavax jab is expected to be approved in a few weeks, and supplies are being prepared ahead of time. But last week, ministers said a single-shot Johnson & Johnson jab that could speed up all immunization programs won’t be available until July. However, it is reported to be approved by UK regulatory authorities within a few days. It will be available from April 19th in the already approved EU.

In the U.S., an average of just over 3 million doses per day are administered, and in the U.S., around 4 million doses per week benefit from a significant local supply of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. You may not need an AstraZeneca vaccine that has not yet been approved.

Meanwhile, across the EU, production problems at the AstraZenecas European plant are making an eager effort to increase production and distribution as the 27-country block worsens to a sluggish start.

Last week the EU ensured that almost all dosages for Dutch companies claimed by the UK stayed in the EU. Britain failed in the 50/50 split.

In Germany, GPs, at the heart of UK distribution success, have finally been able to administer the jab this week, and their daily dose per 100 people is ahead of the UK for the first time since the vaccine was released in April. The world of data.

France, which began blockades with increasing cases at the end of March, has also narrowed the vaccination gap with the UK, but has yet to get ahead. A plant for bottling Pfizer vaccines was opened in Normandy this week, and the country plans to operate seven jab production facilities by the end of the year.

Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said: Britain benefited because it started early, and other countries are starting to catch up. We also made special efforts at the NHS, but there are also sustainable periods.

After the United States, Chile is the next major economy after vaccination is fast. South American countries also mainly supplied China’s Sinovac jab to 37.3% of the population.

However, there are concerns that the Synobac vaccine has a relatively low efficacy of 50.4% with regard to infection prevention. Cases are on the rise in Chile due to concerns that Chile is too fast to lift the lockdown restrictions and concerns about the possible impact of new strains of the disease.

Earlier this week, Professor Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer in the UK, warned that the Chilean case is not a guarantee of the UK’s rapid success, saying it is a good remedy for the idea that a single vaccination program can quickly get rid of the coronavirus.

Of particular concern in the UK is whether the South African strain is widely believed to be partially resistant to the AstraZeneca vaccine, which accounts for about 58% of the jabs administered in the UK.

