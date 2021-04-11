Covid-19 hospitalizations among young people are on the rise in the United States – particularly in one region





The United States has just hit a record high of around 4.6 million reported doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in one day, according to data released Saturday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Amazing Saturday! + 4.63 million doses administered compared to the total yesterday, a new record, ”wrote on Twitter Dr. Cyrus Shahpar, director of data for Covid-19 at the White House. “More than 500 km more than the old record last Saturday. An incredible number of doses administered. “

The new record is great news – but it comes at a complicated time in the pandemic in the United States.

As the number of Covid-19 vaccines increases across the country, Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are also on the rise, fueled by variant B.1.1.7, which is now the dominant strain in the United States . Experts say the variant is more contagious, can cause more serious illness, and is also potentially more fatal.

Over the past seven days, the United States has reported an average of more than 68,000 new cases of Covid-19 per day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That’s an increase of more than 20% from the seven-day average of March 10.

“On the one hand, we have so much to be optimistic and hopeful about, and more Americans are being vaccinated,” CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said at a White House briefing on the Covid-19 Friday. “On the other hand, cases and emergency room visits are on the rise. And… we are seeing these increases in young adults, most of whom have not yet been vaccinated. “

Americans between the ages of 18 and 64 have seen an increasing number of emergency room visits, she added.

And the trends are “amplified” in one part of the country, she said: the Upper Midwest.

“The CDC is working closely with public health officials in this region to understand what is driving these cases and how we can intervene.”

“ A race for life and death ”

Michigan is currently one of the hardest-hit states in the country and local officials say the state is in the midst of a new wave, reporting thousands of new cases every day.

The state also has the second highest number of reported cases of variant B.1.1.7 after Florida, according to CDC data. And one expert says it was a combination of two factors that drove the numbers up.

“This variant B.1.1.7… is more contagious and I think there is just fatigue from this pandemic, so a lot of people don’t wear masks, no social distancing, so we basically took recoil. Michigan, ”Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital in Philadelphia, told CNN on Saturday.

“It’s really frustrating because we’re almost there,” he said. “We have to stay there for the next two months and we’re not doing it.”

Amid the surging numbers, some Michigan hospitals are delaying and rescheduling elective procedures on a “case-by-case basis,” a spokesperson for the Michigan Health & Hospital Association said.

“Hospitals want everyone to receive the care they need and only postpone procedures as a last resort,” John Karasinski said on Saturday. “We want to emphasize that hospitals are safe for anyone in need of care and that anyone with an emergency medical need should seek care immediately.”

It’s not just Michigan that is reporting alarming trends.

In Michigan and Minnesota, “there are concerns about transmission in youth sports – both club sports, as well as affiliate sports in schools,” Walensky said Friday.

Minnesota health officials warned on Friday that the state was seeing a “sharp increase” in Covid-19 cases, adding that it was “more important than ever” to continue to practice safety measures like wearing of a mask and social distancing.

In Ohio, Governor Mike DeWine said Thursday the number of Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions were on the rise.

“We are now going in the wrong direction,” he said. “More than half of our counties, 53, have seen increases.”

“We can still reverse the trend if more people continue to be vaccinated,” added the governor. “It’s a race. We are in a race. And it’s a race for life or death.

Health manager: do these two things

So far, 35.3% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to CDC data. And about 21.3% were fully vaccinated.

This means that tens of millions of Americans still go unvaccinated and remain vulnerable to the virus.

As the country strives to increase the number of vaccines and reach the levels needed to control the spread, experts say Americans should remain vigilant and continue to take precautions.

“To end this pandemic, this is what we need to do,” US surgeon general Vivek Murthy said at the White House briefing on Friday. “We need to step up and help protect each other. And that’s why today I’m asking everyone to do two things: First, get vaccinated as soon as possible. And second, help your loved ones get vaccinated as well.

In an interview published last week, Dr Anthony Fauci told Business Insider that even though he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19, he still would not go to restaurants or the movies.

“I don’t think I would go – even if I’m vaccinated – to a covered, crowded place where people aren’t wearing masks,” Fauci said.

