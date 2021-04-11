US must increase legal channels for migration, says former homeland security secretary





7 dividend-paying stocks with 50 years of dividend increases

No matter what stage an investor is in their stock market journey, dividend-paying stocks inevitably become a priority. For some, it’s a goal that lasts a lifetime. For others, their interest is fleeting. In all respects, these holdings play an important role in how the individual investor deploys his capital. As you’ll see in some of the examples below, many of these stocks have been big winners over the decades. However, these returns inflate even more once the dividend is factored in. In many cases, a company’s dividend can be fleeting. Many end up having to cut the dividend because the business environment has become too difficult, a recession has occurred, or cash flows have tightened. In many cases, these companies may not eliminate the dividend. Instead, they can just reduce the payment or take a few years to give it a raise. company with great leadership, it gives us an increase every year. Let’s look at seven dividend-paying stocks with over 50 years of rising dividends: Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) Federal Realty Trust (NYSE: FRT) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Lowes (NYSE: LOW) Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) Dividend Stock: Procter & Gamble (PG) Source: monticello / Shutterstock.com Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase: 64 Let’s start this list with the company that has the longest series of stocks we’ve chosen: P&G. The company has made increasing its dividend a habit at this point, with more than six decades of consecutive increases. Investors can count on the sun rising in the east, setting in the west and Procter & Gamble increasing its dividend each year. Over the years, Procter & Gamble has established itself as a fixture in the consumer packaged goods industry. The company has found a way to access almost every corner of the consumers’ home. Whether it’s paper towels or toilet paper, baby wipes or diapers, tampons, toothpaste, razor blades, shampoo, laundry detergent, dish soap, you name it. These products are essential. It doesn’t matter if you were in a booming economy or a deep recession. Either way, consumers will continue to use deodorant and brush their teeth. Thus, P&G has increased its dividend for decades. Look for this to continue. 3M Co (MMM) Source: josefkubes / Shutterstock.com Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase: 63 3M Company is not lagging far beyond Procter & Gamble in the dividend department. Excluding a 3.1% dividend yield and this one is on the radar of income investors. This stock, however, did not have the best performance. While stocks are well up from the March 2020 low, they remain around 26% above the all-time high, set in January 2018. The stock was stuck in a downtrend over several years before the new coronavirus went around the world. 3M hasn’t fired on all cylinders, although the industrial and consumer goods company has made a big difference lately. Analysts also expect decent growth. Revenue forecasts predict growth of 6.7% and 4% this year and next, respectively. That’s beside the earnings growth estimates of around 10% and 9% for those years, respectively. 7 Great Stocks to Buy Under $ 10 Stocks trade at a reasonable 20 times income. That’s not a bad appraisal for this kind of growth and reliability that comes with 3M’s dividend. Also, the stock is breaking out at last year’s peak and looks to be having decent technical momentum. Federal Realty Trust (FRT) Source: Shutterstock Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase: 53 Federal Realty is one of the more interesting names on this list, IMHO. Over the years, Federal Realty has grown into one of the industry’s most coveted, blue-chip real estate investment firms. With more than five decades of consecutive dividend increases, there aren’t many companies in the industry that can challenge FRT. When we come across dividend-paying stocks with those many years of back-to-back increases, it can be difficult to find a large payout. Despite the rebound we have seen in the stock price, Federal Realty is up 62% from 2020 lows, it still has a solid return of 4.1%. This diverse real estate player has a proven history of solid operations and reliable revenues. To put this stock performance into a bit more perspective, FRT has not had a return north of 3.6% in the past 10 years. That is, until 2020. Considering the defeat that the REIT space took last year, this looks like a solid opportunity for long-term investors. Dividend Stock: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Source: Niloo / Shutterstock.com Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase: 58 This company really has a lot to offer. Not only is J&J a reliable dividend mainstay with nearly six decades of consecutive salary increases, but it’s also a staple in the healthcare industry. With multiple business units in this space, J&J has its patients covered. Whether it’s medical equipment in the hospital or home care through Tylenol and Band-Aids, the company’s products are reliable. The company has a presence in the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer products space, all of which have relatively broad reach. This is one of the reasons why this stock has a market cap of $ 432 billion. However, his latest achievement is perhaps one of the most commendable. J&J has developed a vaccine against Covid-19. It is now one of three vaccine companies here in the United States, joining Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). While the United States has a tremendous vaccination momentum, the rest of the world is not quite there yet. This should pave the way for companies like Johnson & Johnson as its production increases. 7 Great Stocks to Buy Under $ 10 With that in motion, investors can look to the company’s next dividend hike, which is expected to take place in April. Lowes (LOW) Source: Helen89 / Shutterstock.com Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase: 58 The momentum in the real estate market is breathtaking. Low interest rates, supply chain disruptions from Covid-19, an exodus from major cities and a moratorium on rents have allowed the housing market to thrive. This has been a major catalyst for home improvement retailers like Lowes. As with J&J, the company is a few years away from six consecutive decades of dividend increases. So not only can we count on Lowes for strong execution, but we can also expect a dividend increase every year. While revenue growth is stagnant, profit growth is there. Analysts expect net income to grow nearly 10% this year, followed by an acceleration to 13.7% growth in 2022. Unlike many dividend-paying stocks, this name has seen a huge rally over the past year. Stocks just broke new all-time highs and surged from 2020 lows, up around 225%. Obviously, no one expects Lowes to repeat this performance in the next 12 months. But he showed that there is serious demand for this dividend pillar, although it is now only yielding 1.25% after the stock rush. I guess that’s the price you pay after a stock has tripled in less than a year. Coca-Cola (KO) Source: Soloviov Vadym / Shutterstock.com Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase: 59 It shouldn’t be too surprising to see Coca-Cola making the list here. The company has long been a pillar of investment. His slow, steady nature has won the appraisal of millions of people, including Warren Buffett. While it might not be a high-tech stock, Coca-Colas’ consistency over the years has convinced many investors. On the brink of 60 straight dividend increases, this will help in that regard. In fact, because of the Coca-Cola stockpile, the small town of Quincy, Florida has filled with millionaires. They were busy gobbling up stocks during the Depression at the behest of one of the city’s trusted bankers. 7 Great Stocks to Buy Under $ 10 This year is also shaping up to be a good one for the company. Analysts are forecasting revenue growth of 11.2% and profit growth of nearly 10%. If Coca-Cola has proven anything, whether it’s a depression in the 1920s or a pandemic in 2020, it can survive almost anything that happens in its path. Dividend Stocks: Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Source: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com Consecutive Annual Dividend Increase: 57 Last, but not least, on our list of dividend stocks is Illinois Tool Works. I love this title because it highlights how successful investors can be if they are patient and stick with quality over the long term. Stocks have risen more than 3,200% in the last 30 years and 30,000% in the last 50 years. Granted, these are incredibly long holding times compared to the average investor. However, it underscores how a large corporation can generate wealth over decades. Not to make it a festival of statistics, but I think it’s an important reminder of what dividends can do. If we focus on the stock price return such as the returns I mentioned above to total return, which means it includes dividends, then those 30-year and 50-year returns explode to 5600% and 56400%, respectively. Despite all this strength, the company is still as strong as ever. Consensus estimates call for 19.5% profit growth this year and 9.5% growth next year. Here are the next 50 years of stellar comebacks. As of the publication date, Bret Kenwell does not hold (either directly or indirectly) any position in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Bret Kenwell is the manager and author of Future Blue Chips and is on Twitter @BretKenwell. More from InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G It's All Wrong It doesn't matter if you have $ 500 in savings or $ 5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals Next Potential Winner 500% Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO At $ 2 Says Buy THIS Now Post 7 Dividend Stock with 50 Years of Dividend Rise appeared first on InvestorPlace.

