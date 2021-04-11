Israel pledges to work with US on Iran





JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s Defense Minister on Sunday pledged to cooperate with the United States on Iran, expressing hope that Israeli security would be safeguarded under any renewed Iran nuclear deal Washington struck .

FILE PHOTO: Retired General Lloyd Austin testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of Defense in the Dirksen Senate Office building in Washington, U.S., on January 19, 2021. Jim Lo Scalzo / Pool via REUTERS / File Photo

Israel sees the United States as a full partner in all operational theaters, including Iran, Benny Gantz said after welcoming US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

And we will work closely with our US allies to ensure that any new deal with Iran will safeguard vital world and US interests, prevent a dangerous arms race in our region, and protect the State of Israel. .

Austin, making the first visit to Israel by a senior Biden administration official, told his counterpart that Washington views the alliance with Israel as a central part of regional security.

Austines ‘visit includes talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is concerned about the Democratic administrations’ desire for a return of the United States to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal with the major powers, which the administration previous Republican dropped out.

Netanyahu said Israel would not be bound by a renewed deal, which he describes as a temporary cap on Iranian nuclear capabilities that would pave the way for long-term bomb production. Tehran claims its atomic ambitions are purely peaceful.

Israeli officials have long threatened last-minute military action against Iran if they view foreign diplomacy as a dead end.

In his public remarks, Austin did not specifically comment on Iran. He said the Biden administration would continue to provide Israel with a qualitative military advantage in the Middle East as part of a strong commitment to Israel and the Israeli people.

Our bilateral relations with Israel in particular are essential to regional stability and security in the Middle East. During our meeting, I reaffirmed Minister Gantz that our commitment to Israel is enduring and it is beyond reproach, Austin said.

Israel and Iran have in recent weeks reported sabotage of their ships at sea. Syria has accused Israel of airstrikes on its territory. Israel says it is trying to stem an accumulation of Iranian forces in neighboring Syria.

Irans Press TV said on Sunday that an electricity problem caused an incident at the Natanz underground uranium enrichment site, with no injuries or pollution. Israel, which lists cyber sabotage in its arsenal, has not commented.

Additional reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Writing by Dan Williams Editing by Frances Kerry

