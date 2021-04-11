Britain faces a classic short-term boom as Covid’s grip eases | Economic growth (GDP)





TS Eliots The Wasteland’s opening line didn’t seem more appropriate. April 2020 was actually the most brutal month, with the first wave of Covid-19 deaths peaking and businesses shutting down. Between March and April, UK production fell by a fifth.

April this year will be different. The success of the vaccine program means that the government can take the next step in gradually opening up the UK economy. From Monday, if you’re brave in the spring weather and are ready to drink outside, you can go to the bar and have a pint.

Unless a serious problem arises, the restrictions will be further relaxed and will return to normal throughout the year. Make no mistake, this photo looks much brighter than at the end of December when it was a story of how the plague and the chaos of Brexit would overwhelm the plague island.

It was wrong to imagine that there was no impact from the third wave of Covid-19 or the UK’s new trade agreements with the European Union, but it wasn’t as disastrous as it feared. The M20 hasn’t turned into a huge truck park, and Brexit’s chaos has been dwarfed by a highly criticized vaccine program in the EU, which was a perfect advertisement for countries with autonomy to make self-procurement decisions.

The blow to economic output in January, the first month of the new state blockade, was 2.9% of gross domestic product, not a 19% decline in April last year. Companies are starting to hire. Consumer and business confidence has risen dramatically. The International Monetary Fund has revised its outlook for the UK this year.

It’s not difficult to find out why the UK should grow strong in the short term. Interest rates are at their lowest and the March budget announced new stimulus packages, including extended dormancy and stamp duty holidays for homebuyers. Companies think there is light at the end of the tunnel. The savings accumulated during the one-year blockade will be exhausted as people go out and have fun. It is not necessary for the Bank of England to use negative interest rates to stimulate activity.

The question is not whether there will be a bounce after blockade. Rather, it is the shape of the recovery and how long it will last, and in both respects much depends on factors beyond the control of the government. Ministers are unable to legislate a new strain of the virus that would question the assumption that containment is a thing of the past if it turns out to be resistant to the vaccine. The risk of re-importing infectious diseases requires caution with regard to easing travel restrictions abroad.

It may be tempting to personally praise the hardships of Angela Merkel and Emanuel Mark Long after Boris Johnson has suffered all the plague island jib, but the fact that the EU is tightening restrictions as the UK eases regulations has reason to congratulate. There is not. There will be some stimulus to the economy due to people staying in the UK for this summer vacation, but the sooner the EU vaccinates the population, the better. It’s not just the wealthy citizens of Europe who need a jab. There will be no lasting security until all rich and poor countries have been vaccinated.

Everything is neatly prepared for the short-lived consumer-led classic boom, and as the UK surge is losing momentum, there is a risk of a new wave of infections in the fall. Low loan costs and stamp duty holidays mean the residential real estate market is hot. Some consumers have a lot of cash ready to finance their spending. Those who do not load credit cards. The Bank of England made it clear that the rate hike will not be in a hurry.

From the point of view of a business, especially a small company, things seem less rosy. On the surface, things look pretty good in the corporate sector. This is because the total number of company insolvency last year was the lowest since the late 1980s, despite the largest decline in production in one year in three centuries.

Supporting government regrets, bounceback loans, business interest rate holidays, subsidies, and delays in VAT payments has been one of the factors helping businesses survive. However, life was still tough with cash reserves running out and savings run out. According to Bank of England figures, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) have recently been heavily borrowing.

As Ian Kernohan of research firm Heteronomics pointed out, many companies now lack the working capital they need to scale as demand increases over the next few months. When the deferred VAT and rent payment deadlines come, many businesses struggle with long-term viability. More people will have to bear the opportunity cost of accumulated debt to survive through the blockade. They now lack the balance sheet ability to invest in recovery.

This restriction will not be revealed immediately, but will eventually be bitten. For the recovery to build a bridge, the surge in consumer spending must trigger the expansion of corporate capabilities. Otherwise, the risk ends with a mismatch between supply and demand, inflation increases and trade deficits increase.

There are several ways to deal with this problem. One option is for the Treasury Department to convert state-owned loans into equity shares to help businesses generate working capital. It would make more sense than to inflate the overheated housing market.

