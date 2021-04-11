Thousands of low-level U.S. inmates released amid pandemic could return to prison





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – For Kendrick Fulton, the COVID-19 pandemic has opened the door to an unexpected opportunity to rebuild his life in Round Rock, Texas, after spending 17 years behind bars for selling crack cocaine.

Kendrick Fulton, who was released at home due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, poses for a photo at his sisters’ house in Round Rock, Texas, United States, April 8, 2021. He is wearing a monitor ankle he must charge every night in order to comply with the conditions of his release. REUTERS / Nuri Vallbona

As officials scrambled last year to stem the spread of the coronavirus in prisons, the Justice Department has left Fulton and more than 23,800 inmates like him to serve their sentences at home.

But as more people are vaccinated, thousands of people could be sent back to prison to serve the remainder of their sentences, thanks to a little-noticed legal opinion issued by the Justice Department in the final days of l Republican administration of former President Donald Trumps.

Congressional Democrats and supporters of justice reform have called on President Joe Biden and US Attorney General Merrick Garland to reverse opinion, but so far the new administration has failed to act to overturn the memo .

The memo offers a strict legal interpretation of the CARES Act, a 2020 law that gave the attorney general the power to release low-level inmates into house arrest during the pandemic.

Once the emergency is over, the memo says, the Federal Bureau of Prisons must recall prisoners held at home in penal institutions if they do not qualify to stay at home – a decision that could affect up to ‘to 7,399 BOP detainees who currently remain outside. on house arrest because they still have time for their sentence.

WHAT ELSE DO YOU WANT?

This leaves Fulton, 47, who said he has been able to have knee surgery and find a job at a wholesale auto glass distributor in recent months, faced with the prospect of losing the new life he has had. he had tried to create for himself.

Words can’t really express how I feel at home 11 years ago. To get a job, to get a bank account, Fulton said. I have served for over 17 years. What else do you want? Should I go back for another 11 years to do nothing?

Criminal justice reform advocacy groups say if the White House leaves the policy in place it will destroy the lives of thousands of people who pose little risk to public safety and who have already landed a job, have returned at school and tried to reintegrate into society.

Allowing this memo to stay on the books is in direct conflict with the administration’s commitment to criminal justice reform, said Inimai Chettiar, director of the Justice Action Network.

They know how to change Trump’s policies if they want to, added Kevin Ring, president of Families Against Mandatory Minimums. We don’t know why this one hasn’t been changed yet.

A BOP spokesperson said the office was aware of the note but declined to answer further questions. A union official who represents correctional staff said he believed sending everyone back to jail would be logistically impossible.

We don’t have the staff, said Joe Rojas, Southeast Regional Vice President of the Council Of Prison Locals. We are already in chaos as an agency.

A spokesperson for the Department of Justice declined to answer questions about the policy, instead touting BOP’s success in administering more than 122,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to staff and inmates. BOP continues to assess the scope of home containment policies that have also helped address COVID-19 issues, the spokesperson added.

Former Attorney General William Barr in March 2020 ordered the BOP to release non-violent federal inmates into house arrest if they met certain criteria, then expanded the pool of people who could qualify after saying the BOP was facing emergency conditions.

Last week, U.S. Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman and 27 other lawmakers, mostly Democrats, sent a letter asking Biden to act so people don’t have to go back to jail.

We urge you to use your executive clemency power or order the Justice Department to seek the compassionate release of people who have demonstrated that they no longer need federal supervision, they said. written.

Miranda McLaurin, 43, a disabled US Army veteran of the Iraq War who was sentenced to five years for a drug-related offense, said not knowing whether she will be returned to prison harms her Mental Health.

It will drive you crazy, she said. I kinda felt like I had done before I went to jail, not knowing what was going to happen.

In February, she was allowed to return to her home in Ridgeland, Mississippi, from federal prison in Danbury, Connecticut, where she suspects she was infected with the coronavirus after losing her sense of smell for two weeks.

She has since landed a job at an auto factory and finally got to see her nearly two-year-old grandson.

I always hear them talk about giving people a second chance, she said of the Biden administration. I came home, I found a job. I work. I have to take a ride every day because I can’t buy a car … But I do.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; edited by Scott Malone and Grant McCool

