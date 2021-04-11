Can UK secretly remove encryption from WhatsApp?





The UK government targets WhatsApp.

DeFodi image via Getty Images

The UK government could secretly force Facebook to remove end-to-end encryption from apps like WhatsApp, claimed by civil liberties organizations.

The UK government has long campaigned for end-to-end encryption in consumer apps because it makes communication blocking more difficult. Thus, end-to-end encryption promotes crimes such as child abuse, argued by politicians like Priti Patel, the British Home Secretary.

Tech companies and civil rights organizations refute that encrypted communication is safer for everyone, not just criminals.

Until now, the British government’s rhetoric of end-to-end encryption has been just rhetoric. However, there are now signs that the government is strengthening with the possibility of legislation that will eventually make encrypted apps illegal.

High risk function

Earlier this week, a report was released at The Center for Social Justice, an influential right-wing think tank called Unsafe Children: Driving Up Our Countrys Response To Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation. This think tank was founded by a former Conservative party leader, and the report was approved by former Prime Minister Sajid Javid, who received hot advice on returning to government.

This report made some amazing recommendations regarding apps like WhatsApp. We would like to know that introducing high-risk design features such as end-to-end encryption without proving that safeguard is a clear violation of our obligations. [in the forthcoming Online Safety Bill], The report said.

It is not enough for the platform to claim that introducing these high-risk design features will benefit other spaces, such as protecting user privacy and preventing online financial crime.

What’s more, this report appears to be making a preemptive attack on Facebook, saying that Facebook will introduce end-to-end encryption on all messaging platforms. We will look forward to [U.K. telecoms regulator] Ofcom will continue to expand its specific impact on child safety and enable retroactive action if high-risk design features are introduced prior to the passage of online safety legislation.

That said, if Facebook tries to introduce encryption before it becomes illegal, the Center for Social Justice wants action against the company.

Ready to act

Priti Patel has long been opposed to end-to-end encryption in apps.

Getty images

The report is ahead of the Home Secretary’s speech at an event hosted by the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) next week, and she is expected to oppose the use of end-to-end encryption. In the consumer app.

According to the leaked draft seen by Wired, the NSPCC report mandated for the event suggests that the government devise a rule explicitly targeting encryption to block any action that could make it difficult for police to intercept communications. .

One way governments can effectively outlaw encrypted apps is through a Technical Capability Notice (TCN). It was introduced as part of an earlier controversial law called the Investigatory Powers Act and could allow governments to effectively remove crypto apps without new laws.

TCN may force service providers to remove electronic protections, including security standards such as encryption, according to a blog post from the UK’s civil liberties organization Open Rights Group.

The Open Rights Group is concerned that notices may be implemented without public discussion. TCN is negotiated confidentially and is not disclosed, the Open Rights Group added.

Companies covered by the TCN are legally prohibited from discussing the details of the notice, as well as disclosing the existence of the notice at all. Any employee who reveals that there is an employee of a company subject to TCN will be subject to criminal penalties for violating the curb order.

What happens next?

If the UK government does TCN for Facebook and other app developers, this means that all private messages exchanged on Facebook/WhatsApp can be subject to monitoring and surveillance without notice, will or transparency, the Open Rights Group claims. .

However, even if a gag order is issued, it will be difficult for the company to issue such an order without anyone knowing. As the Open Rights Group speculates, the government would much prefer Facebook to retreat publicly, which is why it continues its current PR attacks.

Either way, the UK government’s decision to remove encryption from messaging apps seems stronger than ever.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos