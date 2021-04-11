Downing Street Rewrites Independent Report on Race, Expert Claims | British news





Downing Street officials are accused of rewriting much of the controversial report with racial and ethnic disparities, despite appointing an independent committee to conduct an honest investigation into UK inequality.

Observers heard that a significant portion of the report published on March 31 by 12 members appointed last July was criticized and exposed by health professionals, academia, business leaders and criminal experts.

The 258-page document was not read or signed in full by a group that included scientist and BBC broadcaster Maggie Aderin-Pocock and former chairman of the Runnymede Trust, Samir Shah, and did not know about 24 of them. Final recommendation. Instead, it is said that the completed report was written by No 10.

Kunle Olulode, an anti-racist activist and director of the charity Voice4Change, was the first commissioner to publicly condemn the government’s lack of transparency. In a statement to the observers, the Olulodes charity criticized the way the evidence was cherry picked, distorted and rejected in the final document.

The report said that the section based on assertive conclusions did not demonstrate sufficient understanding of the evidence of institutional or structural discrimination and was optional. This report does not give a clear direction on what expectations the role of public institutions and political leadership should have to address the racial and ethnic gap. What is the role of the state in this?

One commissioner, who spoke on condition of anonymity, accused the government of adjusting the work of the committee to better fit the political story and the working group for denying the promised autonomy.

We didn’t read Tonys. [Sewell] Foreword, they insisted. We did not deny institutional racism, and we did not ignore it as the final document did. The idea that this report is all our own is full of loopholes. You can see the discrepancy between the ideas and data it presents and the conclusions it makes. The final product is a very different point of view.

The commissioner stated that he kept secret only about the section of the report to which he was assigned, and by number 10 it soon became clear that the training was not being taken seriously enough.

A task of this size will take a decent amount of time, and they have been given only five months to do this on a voluntary basis, they said. Unlike the groundbreaking 1999 Macpherson report, the investigation into Stephen Lawrence’s death, or the 2017 Lammy Review (both took 18 months), the report from the Race and Ethnic Disparities Commission (Cred) was not peer reviewed. It was published just 7 months after the group first met on a video call.

The group, led by Sewell, was amazed by the final results by Samuel Kasumu, the top 10 black special adviser, who resigned from his position on the day the report was published. The accusation that Munira Mirza, head of the No 10s policy department, was probably heavily involved in reorienting the independent report, was not directly addressed by a No 10 spokesman. He said: We repeat that the report is independent and the government is committed. To address inequality.

One source on the committee told the observer that the basic fundamentals that constituted a document like this were ignored. You should avoid unnecessary controversy when making something too historical, don’t sue as this report did. And the communication was shocking.

The prime minister tried to distance himself from criticism a day after it was published, but it was rarely his office, not the Creed secretariat, that initially released the report to the press.

A spokesman for the race committee said: We reject these claims. They deliberately try to divert their attention from the recommendations presented in the report.

The Commission’s view is that these 24 recommendations could change to improve the lives of millions across the UK, regardless of race or social background, if implemented. That’s the goal they continue to focus on.

This article was amended on 11 April 2021 to correct a typo in the name Maggie Aderin-Pococks.

