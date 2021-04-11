



British art took place on a spring morning when it snowed on Sunday.

Yellow weather warnings for snow affecting northeastern England and North Yorkshire were in effect until mid-morning.

The Meteorological Administration said that up to 5 cm of snow is possible at high altitudes.

Runners were unhindered by light snowfall on the northeast coast (Owen Humphreys/PA)/PA Wire.

Runners and dog walkers did not stop the light snowfall in Wheatley Bay on the northeast coast.

Meanwhile, the citizens of London saw a clear gap on a Sunday morning before cloud cover in the afternoon.

Expect sporadic showers of up to 7C in the capital this afternoon.

Elsewhere, the highest temperatures in the southwest were a chilly start for many, from 5C to the freezing temperatures in Scotland.

The Met Office tweeted: For many people the cold and frosty start of the sunshine and some winter showers.

There are no weather warnings on Monday, when non-essential retail and outdoor hospitality will be reopening for the first time in months as closure restrictions are eased in the UK.

In some parts of the UK, temperatures will rise to as high as 12C, between 5C and 10C tomorrow.

By Wednesday, most countries experience temperatures above 10C and London’s highest temperatures reach 14C.

Mercury is expected to rise to 16C on Thursday and can maintain that temperature until April 19th.

BBC weather forecaster Tomasz Schafernaker said: The temperatures in the early morning of Monday are almost cold, so you can see new snow falling again tomorrow.

Now Monday, the cold is spreading in parts of Western and Central Europe, and it’s still with us.

You’ll see a little bit milder air popping out of the continent on Monday, but it’s going to be a really slightly nice day across the UK.

Going west, the amount of clouds can increase with some rain, and these temperatures can be seen returning to around 9-12C across the west and southwest of England.

I expected south winds to be needed for things to get warmer, and really high pressure would build up on weekends.

So there is little wind, which means that nothing is coming toward us.

So, since whatever air we have lies above us, the temperature can be around 10 to 12 degrees below the average of the year.

He said the temperature would rise very gradually by Wednesday, peaking at around 13C or 14C.

However, there are clear signs that by the end of the next week the temperature will go down again.

