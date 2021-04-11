Should we decriminalize cannabis in the UK? Reader’s opinion





Should we decriminalize cannabis? There are various opinions.

Although cannabis is legal in some areas (as New York recently legalized recreational marijuana), it is currently illegal to own or sell in the UK.

In the UK, persons with Class B drugs can face imprisonment and fines of up to 5 years, while those involved in production and supply can face imprisonment and fines of up to 14 years.

Cannabis was temporarily moved to the less severe Class C category between 2004, which allowed the police time to be reduced to 199,000 hours, according to The Home Office, but returned to Class B in 2008.

A change in UK law in 2018 could legally issue prescriptions for cannabis-based medicines when a specialist doctor agrees that a patient can benefit from this treatment. According to the NHS, medical cannabis is currently likely to be prescribed only for the following conditions:

Severe epilepsy in children and adults. Adults with vomiting or nausea from chemotherapy. People with muscle stiffness and spasms due to multiple sclerosis (MS).

Despite these changes, UK law on the recreational use of cannabis has not changed. People have different views on whether cannabis should be decriminalized or legalized in the UK.

Decriminalization and legalization are different concepts. According to the European Drug-related Law Database (ELDD), “decriminalization removes the status of criminal law from applicable conduct.”

That said, decriminalizing cannabis won’t make it legal, but it can reduce or eliminate penalties for possession. Conversely, legalization of drugs means that they are legalized, meaning that there are no criminal penalties.

We asked Facebook’s readers (Barry & District News and Penarth Times) if they thought cannabis should be decriminalized in the UK. Some of you have said:

Jon T wrote: “I don’t take things, but I can’t find justification for the ban. Alcohol and tobacco are much more dangerous. It would be much better if the government made money for the criminals so that the police could stop crimes that harm people.”

Jamie H added: “There was no talk of’a man was stoned and killed his family.’ The only thing he will kill is a bag of Doritos and a sandwich.”

He added that in his opinion, if cannabis is decriminalized, its cultivation should be regulated, people with knowledge of the product should sell it in pharmacies, and a small tax could benefit the economy.

Jason F wrote: “Yes, alcohol is worse, but you can go to a local store and buy it.”

Others have argued that cannabis should be legal for medicinal purposes only. Mike D wrote:[For] Anyone prescribed by a doctor, yes, if it’s a cure for a real disease. Otherwise not.”

Emma E added: “I don’t understand that it’s only needed for medicinal purposes.”

Liam P proposed adopting a similar approach to Portugal as’medical treatment of drug addiction not a crime’. He added: If you do that kind of thing, do it in moderation and don’t abuse it.”

Portugal decriminalized possession and consumption of illegal drugs in 2001 to reduce problem use, drug-related damage, and criminal overcrowding.

Some readers oppose the decriminalization of cannabis in the UK, where the smell of marijuana smoke is a major factor.

Sue L wrote: “People who smoke cigarettes have no idea that there is a foul odor left behind.”

Alison D said the smell was’disgusting’, Ingrid Pett said it was’horrible’, and Lynne PH said’It smells like high heaven.’

Brian T described the smell as’rebellion,’ but added, “If someone wants to take it in tablet form, go ahead.”

However, some readers believe that decriminalization can have a positive impact on the UK economy, including potential stimulus.

As Garry O wrote: “Taxes can be pumped back to community or NHS education. Etc.”

As Nadia DA wrote: “The most dangerous thing about weeds is being caught by weeds. Get it out of the hands of criminals, do business, get taxes and fund your school and the NHS. ”

Beth M wrote: “If we make it legal, the crime rate will be lower. How many people are trapped or prosecuted for possession of cannabis, intentional possession, etc.? If it is legal, it is regulated. People will find that it is safe, unconventional and undoubtedly a tremendous boost to the economy.”

