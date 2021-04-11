The post-covid era of hybrid work in the UK beckons





Nunhead (UK) (AFP)

Consultant Rachel Watson enjoys being at her home, who overlooks the London skyline but misses the office atmosphere. As the UK’s blockade of Covid eases, she will soon take advantage of both worlds.

British companies are planning hybrid or flexible workplaces, splitting time between home and office when it is finally deregulated in June.

Watson worked primarily in London’s municipal financial district for Proxima, an entrepreneurial procurement expert, until the Covid-19 pandemic erupted a year ago and turned the area into a ghost town.

The 34-year-old Scot is currently working at Proxima in an apartment shared with her pet Beagle Kobe in the London suburb of Nunhead, 6 miles (9.6 km) from her office, and has windows overlooking London’s Shard skyscraper.

“I enjoy working from home because I have more work-life balance. I can spend more time in the community, I can turn off work and stay at home. There are so many commuters,” she told AFP at her living room desk. .

“But I really like the office and it’s surrounded by clients and the work and home are really separate.”

She added: “I miss the social side… there’s always a lot going on. We had a really nice office atmosphere before all this.”

-Hybrid work-

According to the survey, a hybrid or flexible working week divided into home and office will be popular among a huge number of workers.

Think-tank Demos found that 65% of the UK workforce had to switch to home or suspend work.

In an update after interviewing 20,000 adults in December, Demos added that 79% of telecommuters want to continue doing so even after the blockade has been lifted part-time or permanently.

With the accelerating pace of vaccination initiatives in the UK, many companies are preparing to mix home and office hours with the goal of improving employee health, morale, and productivity.

Large corporations including banking groups HSBC and Nationwide Banks, accountants PwC and British Airways are eyeing a hybrid approach for office workers.

HSBC offered more than 1,200 UK call center employees the opportunity to work from home on Wednesday.

“A hybrid approach to work enables a better work-life balance,” Watson said.

Proxima announced a flexible policy in September that allows employees to choose how and where to work in the future.

-‘Aberration’-

Most office workers struggle with cramped living conditions, but they followed government advice to work from home during the closure.

Meanwhile, US investment banks don’t seem overly sensitive to the future of working from home.

David Solomon, director of Goldman Sachs, marks remote work as a “departure” that doesn’t fit into a collaborative culture, and Jamie Dimon of JP Morgan claims it had a negative impact on productivity.

French-Russian banker Vladimir Olivier, 30, has returned to his London office for a day a week since February.

Before the outbreak of the epidemic, Societe Generale employees worked in the office 5 days a week, traveled a lot and met customers.

“What I’ve missed is human contact. You don’t do this… you’re stuck in your room behind the screen all day,” he told AFP at his home in Hackney’s Eastern Borough.

“Sometimes I think it’s the interactions with colleagues and friends in the office that endure work or make it fun.”

British Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak urged companies not to give up their offices amid fears that the offices are almost empty and the retail and hospitality industries in the city might collapse.

Under the UK government’s phased plan for economic resumption, all social distancing rules could be lifted on June 21, allowing office reopening.

-‘Compensation is clear’-

Businesses will benefit from a more flexible approach to work, according to the business lobby, the Confederation of British Industry.

“According to the CBI survey, more than three-quarters of companies expect flexible working to remain mediocre.”

“But as businesses move to a hybrid work model, they need to be balanced.

“The rewards are clear. An engaged and energetic workforce contributes to increased productivity,” he added.

Keith Cuthbertson, professor of finance at City University of London, agreed.

“Flexible working in large areas of the economy can benefit both employers and employees, so the huge impact on the economy from the pandemic will yield good results.”

AFP in 2021

