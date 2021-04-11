



A man accused of the murder of millionaire businessman Richard Sutton, one of Britain’s richest men, appears before court in Dorset.

The 83-year-old Sutton was found stabbed at his home in Higher Langham, near Gillingham, on Wednesday at Bristol’s Southmead hospital with his partner Anne Schreiber, who was seriously ill.

Police said Thomas Schreiber, 34, from the Gillingham area was charged with the murder of Sutton, attempted murder, and dangerous driving. He is due to appear in full police court on Monday.

Police said after investigation revealed that Sutton died of a stab wound in the chest. His partner, who is in his 60s, also suffered cuts.

Sutton owns a major portfolio of hotels in London. His company owns three different locations, including Sheraton Grand Park Lane and Athenaeum.

Dorset police received a call to his home on Wednesday evening and was sentenced to death in less than 90 minutes. Police officials attended the speech and found that both men in their 80s and women in their 60s were seriously injured, a police spokesman said. Very sadly, the injured man was found dead on the scene at around 9:15 PM.

That evening, a man stopped in a car near Hammersmith in western London. He was arrested.

DI Simon Huxter of the Dorset Police Major Criminal Investigation Team said: Our thoughts remain with the victims’ families and everyone affected by this terrible incident.

Dorset Police have the power to officially prosecute Thomas Schreiber for the murder of Sir Richard, attempted murder of an injured woman, and dangerous driving.

I would like to remind the public that this matter is currently the subject of active court proceedings and that individuals accused in connection with this investigation have the right to a fair trial. There should be no comments or sharing of information online or on social media that could potentially harm these procedures.

A spokesman for Sir Richard Sutton Ltd said that Anne Schreiber has been a very important part of Sir Richards’ life and has been looking after him for a long time. She is an outstanding physical therapist who runs a clinic in Sherborne, Dorset.

The spokesman added: Although Sir Richard broke up, he also maintained a good relationship with his wife, Mrs. Pimama, and he was very close to his children who mourned the loss of a dedicated father. Employees across the group have been struck by the shock of what has happened and will need time to account for the loss of those influential figures. Sutton had a wife and two children in marriage.

Last year, the Suttons family property was estimated at 301 m by the Sunday Times Rich list, showing an increase of more than 80 m compared to the previous year. He was interested in property and agriculture, including hotels as well as the 6,500-acre Benham Estate in West Berkshire and the Stainton Estate in Lincolnshire.

Simon Hoare, a Conservative party lawmaker in North Dorset, paid tribute to Sutton. He said: He was an attractive man, he had a very good sense of humor, he was politically agile and friendly. If you wanted to think of a picture of a rural gentleman, it was that person. Obviously, it’s a huge loss for his family in a very terrible situation.

