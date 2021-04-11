UK-EU trade rebound in February, what about Project Fear now?





Excerpt: Last month we argued that the downturn in the UK-EU trade in January reflected a number of factors, many of which were temporary. Early evidence from trade data for February between Germany and France suggests we were right. Britain’s exports to both countries rebounded sharply over the course of a month, approaching the average level in the second half of 2020. Further recovery appears to have occurred in March as well, as trade with Britain and France returned to pre-epidemic levels.

We argued that the sharp decline in UK-EU trade in January last month is likely to be at least partially reversed next month. Late 2020 and some irregular movements in individual industries. The UK export data recorded for some UK industries (especially smoked salmon) appear to be in great conflict with figures collected by the industry itself, so you can add measurement issues to these factors.

Early evidence for February trade levels is now starting to appear and suggests that we were right. In the case of Germany and France, the UK’s largest EU trading partners, imports from the UK have rebounded strongly over the course of a month. German imports from the UK rose 55% in February compared to January, 2.9% below the average level seen in the second half of 2020. In France, imports from the UK increased by 27% in February. It is 0.5% below the average level for the second half of 2020 (see chart 1).

So everything is back to normal? not quite. Britain’s exports to Germany and France still appear to be lower than those of other European countries in February. In February, imports from France from the UK fell 12% year-on-year, while imports from other European countries fell 3%. However, things seem to have improved even further in March. French customs authorities released estimates of trade with the UK in March, suggesting that exports and imports continue to recover and imports from the UK have rebounded to pre-epidemic levels (see Table 2).

All in all, these data look very promising and will be confirmed and refined with official UK data next week. Certainly, some media reports in January data, which happily claimed that pre-Brexit trade disasters were proven, now seem bafflingly widening.

