Blinken warns Moscow of consequences of troop build-up near Ukraine





Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives a press briefing following a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021.

Olivier Hoslet | Reuters

WASHINGTON Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday he was concerned about the number of Russian troops amassed at the Ukrainian border and warned Moscow that “there will be consequences” for aggressive behavior.

“I must tell you that I am really concerned about Russia’s actions on the borders of Ukraine. There are more Russian forces massed at these borders than at any time since 2014, when Russia invaded. for the first time, “Blinken said in an interview on” Meet the Press “Sunday.

“President Biden has been very clear about this. If Russia acts recklessly or aggressively, there will be costs, there will be consequences,” Blinken said, adding that the United States was discussing the aggression. underway at the border with their allies and partners.

On Friday, Blinken spoke in part with his German and French counterparts about “Russian provocations against Ukraine”.

Last week White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was consulting with NATO allies about rising tensions and ceasefire violations.

“The United States is increasingly concerned about the recent escalation of Russian aggression in eastern Ukraine, including the movement of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border,” she told reporters on Thursday. journalists, calling the issue “deeply worrying”.

Read more: United States concerned about Russian troop movements near Ukraine and discussing regional tensions with NATO allies

In recent weeks, Moscow has increased its military presence along the Ukrainian border, raising concerns in the west of an emerging military conflict between the two neighboring countries. Russia’s Defense Ministry said it was conducting more than 4,000 military exercises this month to inspect the readiness of its forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits armed forces positions near the front line with Russian-backed separatists during his work trip to Donbass region, Ukraine, April 8, 2021.

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service | Document | via Reuters

Last month, the Ukrainian government said four of its soldiers were killed by Russian shelling in Donbass. Moscow has denied having any forces in eastern Ukraine. Since 2014, Kiev has been fighting Russian-backed separatists in a conflict that has left at least 13,000 dead, according to UN figures.

Read more: West awaits Putin’s next move as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that Moscow would move forces through Russian territory at its discretion and called the escalation of tensions “unprecedented”. He also suggested that Ukraine was on the brink of civil war, which would threaten Russian security.

“The Kremlin fears that a civil war will resume in Ukraine. And if civil war, large-scale military action, resumes near our borders, it would threaten the security of the Russian Federation,” Peskov said, according to the ‘Associated Press. “The continued escalation of tensions is unprecedented.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of resuming “dangerous provocative actions” during a Friday appeal with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a reading from the Kremlin. The Kremlin has previously said it is concerned about rising tensions in eastern Ukraine and fears that Kiev forces are trying to reignite conflict.

Last week, the Pentagon reiterated its calls for the Kremlin to explain its decision to mobilize troops on the border.

“The Russians are engaged in military build-up along the eastern border of Ukraine and in the Crimea, which still belongs to Ukraine, and that is concerning. And we want to know more about what they are doing and what are their intentions. are because we don’t believe it promotes security and stability there, “Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday.

Later this week Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet in person with NATO Secretary Jens Stoltenberg at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels.

