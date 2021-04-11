EU, UK, agreement on trade rules in Northern Ireland





The UK and the EU are advancing dialogue on how to apply post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland, raising hopes for an agreement that could help ease the tensions flooded with violence on the streets of Belfast.

Officials from both sides said the intensive contact in recent days has given the optimistic cause of the UK and EU to create a “work plan” on how to implement the Northern Ireland protocol. Region and UK. EU Brexit Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and UK’s David Frost can meet to review progress this week.

“They are advancing at the technical level and maybe we [Frost-Sefcovic] An EU diplomat said “a meeting soon” and warned that progress depends on the UK’s firm commitment and “clear support” to the agreement to withdraw Brexit.

Other EU diplomats and officials said that the UK’s strong participation in technical negotiations on the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol raised hope that understanding could be reached.

“The atmosphere seems a little warmer,” said one British official. The atmosphere of the discussion is pretty good.”

The talks are a follow-up to a draft plan for the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, which Britain submitted to Brussels late last month. After the UK unilaterally extended its immunity to trade, this is the action the EU said was essential to rebuilding trust. Some aspects of the March rule. This move triggered EU legal action.

Discussions between UK and EU officials in recent years have taken place against the backdrop of violence in Northern Ireland, some fueled by anger within the union community about the way the Protocol treats different parts of the UK and territories differently.

Beginning April 2, there have been unrest for eight consecutive days in Northern Ireland, including both trade unionists and nationalist regions. Police deployed water cannons for the first time in six years.

recommendation

Brexit trading has set up a trade border under the Irish Sea to keep commerce running smoothly on the island of Ireland. The Northern Ireland Protocol requires customs and food safety inspections for goods entering Northern Ireland from the UK.

Officials said the ongoing EU-UK talks address a range of real world issues, from steel and pharmaceutical trade to food safety standards policy, how to deal with residual soil from plant bulbs and how to build them. Of the border inspection office.

An EU official said, “Technology negotiations are in progress.” “Depending on the progress of the technology level, a political level meeting may be held soon.”

However, EU diplomats and officials have warned that more work remains to be done, especially on the tricky issue of applying food safety checks. Even difficult conversations lie ahead of timetables for taking specific actions.

Meanwhile, Downing Street reported on The Observer that it was resisting Dublin’s proposal for a special crisis summit to tackle violence in Northern Ireland.

“We haven’t rejected anything,” said the official above 10. “That’s what we will consider.”

However, there are concerns on the British side that it would be wise to hold a summit in Northern Ireland with Irish government ministers at a time when pro-British loyal groups were involved in street violence.

Irish officials said taoiseach Micheál Martin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson “will continue to maintain close contact”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos