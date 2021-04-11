Targeting the US Senate – WSJ





Between the drive to remove legislative obstruction and the campaign to add new states for partisan advantage, the United States Senate has not come under as much political pressure since the passage of the 17th Amendment (on the direct election of senators ) in 1913. The enduring influence and legitimacy of the Americas’ upper legislative house has long distinguished the United States from many less stable democracies. But a new majority ideology threatens to reverse this success.

Starting this week, a House committee will introduce a partisan and constitutionally suspect bill to add senators by making Washington, DC, the 51st state. The traditional 60-vote Senate requirement to pass legislation is hanging by a thread. Much has been written on the merits of these two issues, but it is wrong to consider them in isolation. These are political manifestations of a fundamental challenge to the Senate as an institution that deserves to be fully understood and repudiated.

***

Debate on the structure of senates: two senators for each state, regardless of population, is as old as the nation. During the Philadelphia Convention of 1787, delegates from large states, especially the South, wanted Senate seats to be distributed according to population. They were outvoted because small states like New Jersey did not want to lose their influence in the new federal government created by the Constitution. The large size of states would be reflected in the House of Representatives. This Grand Compromise was essential for the ratification of the Constitutions.

Design has become part of the civil religion of the Americas. As James Madison (a leading convention speaker) wrote in the Federalist, equal representation of states in the Senate would guard against inappropriate consolidation of states into a single republic. The ability of states like Florida and New York, or Wyoming and Delaware, to pursue different policies remains a vital outlet for national partisan divisions in the Americas.

Yet today, like so many other features of the Constitution, the equal-weighted senates of the states find themselves under siege by the press and the academy. Minority rule has become a buzzword among pundits calling for breaking the filibuster and expanding the Senate.

A New York Magazine article last year stated that the Senate’s pro-white biases were a problem the political system was only beginning to absorb. The Harvard Law Review recently ran an issue with a treatise on America’s Degrading Democracy, suggesting Democrats either address the issue of the misallocation of senates through DC and a Puerto Rican state or ignore the provision. Constitution mandating two senators for each state.

You would not know by such rhetoric that the Senate’s relationship with the people has been remarkably stable throughout the history of the United States. The 10 smallest states in 2019 accounted for the same population share (less than 3%) as in 1970. The 10 largest ticked off at about 54% of the 55% population.

There is also no strong evidence of a partisan imbalance. Writer Robert Showah has shown that the party’s collapse in the House and Senate has become more, not less, aligned in recent years. Democrats now control 50.5% of the Senate, including the decisive vote of vice-presidents, and about 51% of the seats in the population-weighted House.

The legitimacy of the American version of bicameralism has rarely been questioned, even as Europe’s upper chambers have faded. U.S. states were seen as political entities with residual Madison sovereignty to raise their own taxes, establish legal systems and, recently, chart avenues for a response to the pandemic. Their representation in Congress balances the most polarized House.

But the nationalization of politics and the media has helped to open the door to attacks on the Senate structure. These attacks encourage a view of the United States as a simple republic, in Madisons’ words, where temporary majorities can dominate at all levels.

Other trends are also at work. The editors gave the Senate the power to confirm executive officials and judges, but expected Congress to rule domestic politics. As the progressives of the twentieth century supported an increasingly powerful administrative state and imperial judiciary, the importance of presidential appointments gained momentum, thereby increasing the prominence of the Senate in shaping national policies.

Instead of re-adhering to constitutional principles, the progressive remedy is to undermine the Senate as a pretext to expand it into what they see as their political interest. Hence the state’s appetite for DC (rather than the handover of Maryland) and the admission of Puerto Rico (although opinion on the island remains strongly divided), and perhaps from the east. and western Massachusetts, as an Atlantic article suggested last year.

***

A mystery is why more Senate Democrats aren’t afraid of an unobstructed, Republican-controlled Senate, given their complaints about the structure of the senates. A 2013 Yale Law Journal article noted that whenever a major party has a consistent advantage in low-population states, filibuster serves as an underrated control over that party’s power to enact its law. program. Tying up the obstruction in the name of a shallow version of democracy would pave the way for a simple majority in the GOP Senate to pass sweeping legislation.

The left now thinks it has a winning argument by denouncing certain institutions as undemocratic and racist, as part of a larger project aimed at overthrowing fundamental American principles. The ideological assault on the Senate is ultimately a challenge to the state-federal balance that is a fundamental feature of the Constitution of the Americas.

Federalism, and the political diversity and competition it makes possible, is a source of stability and success for the Americas. The Senate was designed to protect freedom by precisely verifying the kind of opportunistic majoritarianism that now seeks to undo it. The country distorts its upper chamber at its peril.

Journal Editorial Report: Wokeness Overwhelms State Election Law. Images: AFP / Reuters / Getty Images Composite: Mark Kelly

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos