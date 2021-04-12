2021 U.S. Paralympic Cycling Open at Cummings Research Park





HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 2021 US Paralympic Cycling Open presented by Toyota is a two-day event. Events are scheduled for April 17-18, 2021. Saturday races start at 8:30 am and Sunday at 9:00 am.

There are a few things you should know. Athletes will start arriving on Tuesday, Wednesday, athletes and volunteers will take COVID-19 tests, and then start training for the weekend’s events.

Erin Koshut, of the Huntsville Madison Chamber, said you might see cyclists before race day: “Thursday and Friday evening, so around 6 p.m. athletes will be doing training outings at Cummings Research Park on the course.”

Road closures will begin on race day. “Starting at 6 am Saturday and 6 am Sunday, Explorer Boulevard and the roads within Explorer Boulevard will be closed to vehicular traffic until the end of the race,” said Koshut.

Spectators are encouraged to come to the free event and cheer on the U.S. team as they vie for a spot on the squad for the 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Koshut said the roads closed: “Spectators can enter via Voyager Way, via Jan Davis Drive, Enterprise Way to Discovery Drive. Then, businesses around these areas, closer to Explorer Boulevard, allow spectators to park on their lots.

You can find more detailed maps and instructions by clicking here.

The event is family-friendly and spectators are welcome to bring coolers and lawn chairs and make it a family day, spectators are also invited to stay along Explorer Boulevard to watch the races. “Basically, if they’re around Explorer Boulevard, they’re going to see some great races throughout the weekend,” Koshut said.

Spectators don’t have to be at the start or finish line, but Koshut says you can still watch them start and end. “You can go to the Huntsville Madison YouTube page and watch a live broadcast of the start and end of the course.”

