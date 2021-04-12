British financial officers’ confidence hits record high





Bloomberg

LG, SK end the $1.8 billion electric vehicle battery spa

SK Innovation (Bloomberg)-Two Korean electric vehicle battery makers have reached final resolution in the harsh US trade dispute, ensuring President Joe Biden does not choose between undermining intellectual property rights or making politically toxic blows to climate issues . In a statement, the two companies agreed to pay 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) to LG Energy Solutions, a subsidiary of LG Chem. Payments are divided equally into cash and royalties, and SK Innovation’s stock price rose 18% at the beginning of its listing in Seoul, and LG Chemicals rose 4%. According to a joint statement, the two companies announced that they will contribute to the development of the Korean-US electric vehicle battery industry through sound competition and friendly cooperation. In particular, SK Innovations will cooperate to strengthen the battery network and eco-friendly policies promoted by the Biden government to end the 10-year US import ban and two-year dispute. Two companies. The import ban has complicated the launch of Ford Motor Co.’s new F-150 electric pickup truck and the Volkswagen AGs ID.4 SUV, both of which will start production with EV batteries assembled at the politically important SK Innovation plant in Georgia next year. I am going to start. Political Mystery The dispute has endangered up to 6,000 battery manufacturing jobs in Georgia, and the dispute has become a political mystery for Biden, as two Democratic senators and Republican governors urged the president to intervene. One of Senator Biden is reelection next year, and the agreement is a victory for US workers and the US auto industry, Biden said in a statement on Sunday. US Trade Representative Catherine Tai said the deal was due to the administration’s considerable participation, and SK and LG also agreed to withdraw all lawsuits filed in Korea and abroad. They also agreed not to take any legal action over the next decade, and removed a major headache for both South Korean and US officials who pressed both sides for weeks to reach an agreement. Biden was faced with a deadline to decide whether to overturn the April 11 import ban or take effect without doing anything. His decision focused on two important policy issues: a new president to promote electric vehicles as a way to curb climate change, and the country’s long-standing support for strong intellectual property rights. In order to protect the U.S. market from unfair trade practices, SK Innovation’s special efforts to destroy evidence of a trade secret case filed by LG Energy have imposed an import ban. ITC has made time for SK Innovation to import battery parts from Georgia to assemble for Ford and Volkswagen vehicles, but automakers insisted that it wasn’t enough, and both automakers expressed their reassurance over the agreement. Scott Keogh, president and CEO of the Volkswagen Group of America, said in a statement that suppliers at the center of the recent trade dispute have come together to settle the differences. Now our full focus shifts to where it should be. In 2022, US production of a fully electric ID.4 SUV assembled by proud and skilled workers in Tennessee, Ford said in a statement that it could focus on offering a variety of electric vehicles for retail and vehicle customers. While supporting our common goal of protecting American workers, the economy, and the planet, Tai, who has been in a position of less than a month and has been nominated to lead the case, held meetings with the parties. The deadline is approaching. Georgian officials, including two recently-elected Democratic senators critical to the Bidens agenda, also met with senior company executives and executive officers, a case involving the Bidens administration through an almost daily meeting involving Bidens officials in recent weeks. Triggered a special effort to lobby in. 12 government agencies and officials of the company and automaker. According to data collected by the Response Political Center, LG and SK spent more than $1 million on lobbying last year, and Senator John Osov stressed that both companies should come to the negotiating table and agree to an agreement to seek settlement money. The Georgia plant is said by Democratic Senator Spokesman Miryam Lipper. His fellow Democrat Raphael Warnock, who is set to re-election in 2022, also demanded a resolution, explaining that the upcoming import ban was a serious blow to Georgian workers. Republican Governor Brian Kemp said: Biden rejected the import ban, accusing the president of major league baseball who decided to move the All-Star game due to the new voting laws in the United States. SK Innovation argued that the order would weaken Bidens’ momentum for US-made electric vehicles as part of its efforts to respond to climate change. The presidential policy was already taken into account when SK Innovation made a piece that could bring the parts needed for the Fords EV F-150 pickup for the f. For two years for the Volkswagens American ID.4 SUV line. LG Energy, which makes batteries for General Motors (GM) in Michigan, this decision will undermine a trade secret protection policy, a long-standing issue in talks with the US and China, and LG Energy said that SK Innovation is worth billions of dollars on how batteries are manufactured. Accused of stealing vital information from Ford and winning a contract with Volkswagen. SK Innovation has refused to receive or use confidential information from its hired LG Energy employees, while SK Innovation has almost completed one facility in Commerce, Georgia and is already making battery samples, while the second facility is about 20% complete. It is over next year. With SK Innovation’s total investment reaching approximately $5 billion, a second phase of 6,000 jobs is planned, Georgia’s remarkable economic development success continues to gain momentum, and we are 100% in the development of the entire electric vehicle supply chain. Dedicated. In addition to making batteries for Ford and Volkswagen, the SK Innovation facility will be the nation’s largest plant, so-called non-captive plants, said Pat Wilson, director of the Georgia Department of Economic Development. LG Electronics announced plans to invest $4.5 billion in the U.S. by 2025 by LG, which is building an additional plant with GM in Ohio, in addition to Holland, Michigan. It employs 10,000 employees to increase battery capacity. It is important to create more U.S.-based manufacturing, especially as automakers want parts close to assembly plants. The shortage of computer chips has highlighted vulnerabilities in the global supply chain. The battery supply for the upcoming electric models is also extremely tight, especially in trying to create more US-made manufacturing to compete with China. Ford’s vice president of global commodity prices Jonathan Jennings told the Senate Finance Committee on March 16 that Asian countries produce 73% of the world’s lithium-ion batteries, while the United States, second in the world, produces 12%. . Problems with certain lithium-ion batteries, battery cells, battery modules, battery packs, their components and processes therefor, 337-1159, US International Trade. (Add stock price in third reaction) For more articles like this, please visit: Subscribe now and keep getting the most trusted source of business news. 2021 Bloomberg LP

