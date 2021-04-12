Economic indicators point to an even stronger rebound in the United States | Business





Recent reports show the US economy is on a solid recovery path, but real-time indicators suggest the extent of the consumer-led rebound could be even more dramatic.

Sectors that have fallen behind during shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including airlines, hotels and even movie theaters, are showing strong improvement as vaccinations accelerate.

The March Jobs Report showed 916,000 jobs were added, the most in seven months, and the Institute for Supply Management reported that factory activity grew at the fastest pace since 1983 But official data may underestimate these gains.

High-frequency alternate data has risen sharply since about last month, and it foreshadows the strong readings we’ve had since, said Jesse Edgerton, economist at JPMorgan Chase & Co. The alternate data already points to another strong increase in l job for April.

Here are five indicators that show that the pace of the recovery may be better than previously thought:

Air traffic: Passengers passing through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints topped 1.58 million on April 2, a pandemic high. Daily traffic topped 1.5 million for three consecutive weeks after falling below 1 million for almost all of COVID-19.

Leisure traffic is also increasing. Delta Air Lines Inc. will resume mid-seat sales on May 1, and American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc. say their planes are now 80% full.

People are really looking to get their lives back, Delta CEO Ed Bastian said on March 15.

Restaurant reservations: Restaurant reservations are still down around 20% from 2019 levels, but that’s a big improvement from when they were down 40% earlier this year. The best performing states in the past two weeks include tourist hot spots like Florida, South Carolina, and Utah.

Industry trends began to improve sequentially in late February and early March, which was followed by a larger increase from mid-March, said Brian Vaccaro, senior foodservice analyst at Raymond James & Associates.

Hotels: Like airlines, hotel occupancy rates are on the rise as consumers feel more comfortable traveling. Hotel occupancy rates in mid-March hit their highest level in a year and stayed close to that level in early April, according to STR, a tool for tracking accommodation data. The average daily rate of $ 112.76 last week was the highest in a year, STR said.

Resort markets including Tampa, Florida and Miami had one of the highest occupancy rates, STR said.

Movie theaters: Entertainment venues, live theater, concerts, motion pictures, sports have been some of the slowest to return during COVID, but are now seeing improvements.

Godzilla vs Kong, helped generate gross ticket sales of $ 44 million last weekend, according to researcher Comscore Inc. This is the highest revenue since the start of the pandemic, although 70% below 2019 sales.

More than half of North American theaters were open from March, rising to nearly 58% by early April.

Jobs: The job market shifted into high gear in March and real-time data suggests this is just the start of continued acceleration. Job postings on the website Indeed, last week they were 16% above February 2020 levels before the pandemic shut down the economy.

In another sign of more hires to come, job openings in the United States hit a two-year high in February, the United States Department of Labor reported.

