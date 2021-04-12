Investors urge British architecture sector to check modern slavery in their supply chain





A large group of 56 investors with assets of £7 trillion, following a year-long campaign in the hospitality group where cases of forced labor were unearthed, are urging UK-listed companies in the construction and materials industry to see if there are modern slaves in their supply chain. .

Asset managers including Schroders, Aberdeen Standard Investments and Fidelity International, as well as religious groups including the investment department of the Church of England, added that modern slavery is prevalent in many industries, and companies need to properly review their supply chains.

The group praised the InterContinental Hotels Group after the chain discovered and adopted plans to tackle the problem of forced labor operating in Oman. However, with an estimated 25 million people in Australia’s population believed to be victims of modern slavery, other companies targeted by the initiative should have also found examples of the problem.

“Given the prevalence of modern slavery, we are frankly surprised that other companies involved in participating in Find It, Fix It, and Prevent It have not found it and urge us to deepen our investigation as they are most likely to be there. .”Peter Hugh Smith, Chief Executive Officer of CCLA, a UK-based asset manager who led the initiative.

Find It, Fix It, and Prevent It were launched at the end of 2019 and initially targeted the hospitality industry with a focus on companies including IHG, Carnival, Compass Group, Whitbread and JD Wetherspoon.

Investors said they would start targeting the construction industry in the third quarter of this year. Construction is the second highest risk sector for forced labor, according to KnowTheChain, a group that ranks companies in modern slavery.

The United Nations Organization’s International Labor Organization estimates that there are about 25 million forced labor worldwide. Those affected may be subject to restrictions on mobility and debt bondage, among other problems.

Last month, a group of British politicians called for stronger laws to combat modern slavery.

Britain’s independent anti-slavery chairman Dame Sara Thornton said: “There is no large supply chain that is safe from the dangers of modern slavery, but it thrives in an environment where governance is poor, oversight is lacking, and does not meet international human rights standards. .

“Businesses need to do more to eradicate the causes of exploitation and protect the most vulnerable workers in the supply chain.”

recommendation

In a modern slave statement, a document company with an annual turnover of £36m or more should be produced in the UK, the IHG said it had conducted a valuation in Oman in early 2020.

The group found that workers hired through a third party were more likely to have experienced forced labor problems such as passport retention, poor living conditions, and difficulty obtaining qualifications that could change jobs than workers hired directly into the hotel chain. .

The IHG said it has prepared an action plan to address this issue and is working with the hotel.

Other hospitality companies that were part of the Investor Engagement Program have also identified concerns, but have not been named. Investors said they are urging the company to investigate further.

This month, the Workforce Disclosure Initiative, a group backed by investors with $7.5 trillion in assets, committed 94% of 141 global companies to remove modern slavery from their supply chain, but 10 of the companies surveyed Business description of the supply chain.

Another group of investors, including Rathbones, recently discovered that British companies were failing to issue an annual anti-slavery statement despite legal requirements.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos