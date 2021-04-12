Some Republican-led US States Target Medical Abortions | Voice of America





About 40% of all abortions in the United States are performed by medication rather than surgery, and this option has become more crucial during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Abortion rights advocates say the pandemic has demonstrated the value of virtually provided medical care, including the privacy and convenience of abortions performed in a woman’s home rather than in a clinic. Opponents of abortion, worried that the method would become more popular, are pushing legislation in several Republican-led states to restrict it and, in some cases, prohibit providers from prescribing abortion drugs by telemedecine.

Ohio enacted a ban this year, proposing felony charges for doctors who violate it. The law was due to go into effect next week, but a judge temporarily blocked it in response to a lawsuit for Planned Parenthood.

In Montana, Republican Governor Greg Gianforte is expected to sign a ban on telemedicine abortions. The promoter of the measure, Representative Sharon Greef, called medical abortions “the far west of the abortion industry” and said the drugs should be taken under close supervision by medical professionals, “no as part of a do-it-yourself abortion away from a clinic or hospital. “

Opponents of the bans say telemedicine abortions are safe and that banning them would have a disproportionate effect on people in rural areas who face long car trips to the nearest abortion clinic.

“When we look at what state legislatures are doing, it becomes clear that there is no medical basis for these restrictions,” said Elisabeth Smith, chief counsel for state policy and advocacy with the State. Center for Reproductive Rights. “They are only intended to make it harder to access this incredibly safe drug and to cast doubt on the relationship between patients and providers.”

Another legislation has sought to ban the delivery of abortion pills by mail, shorten the 10-week window in which the method is permitted, and require doctors to tell women undergoing medical abortions that the process can be reversed in mid-life. way by an affirmation according to the critics. is not backed by science.

It’s part of a larger wave of anti-abortion measures many states are considering this year, some of which would ban nearly all abortions. Supporters of the bills are hopeful that the U.S. Supreme Court, now with a 6-3 Conservative majority, may be willing to overturn or weaken the 1973 Roe v. Wade who established the national law to end pregnancies.

Legislation targeting medical abortion was inspired in part by developments during the pandemic, when the Food and Drug Administration, under federal court order, relaxed restrictions on pills so they could be sent by mail. . The requirement for women to pick them up in person is back, but abortion opponents fear the Biden administration will end these restrictions permanently. Abortion rights groups are urging this step.

With the rules lifted in December, Planned Parenthood in the St. Louis area would send out pills for telemedicine abortions overseen by its health center in Fairview Heights, Illinois.

A single mother in Cairo, Ill., More than a two-hour drive from the clinic, chose this option. She found out she was pregnant just months after giving birth to her second child.

“It wouldn’t have been a good situation to have yet another child,” said the 32-year-old, who spoke on condition that her name not be used to protect her family’s privacy.

“It was a good feeling that I could do it from the comfort of my own home,” she added.

She was relieved to avoid a long trip and grateful to the clinic employee who had explained the procedure to her.

“I didn’t feel alone,” she says. “I felt safe.”

Medical abortion has been available in the United States since 2000, when the FDA approved the use of mifepristone. Taken with misoprostol, it is the so-called abortion pill.

The popularity of the method has continued to grow. The Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports the right to abortion, estimates that it accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the United States and 60% of those that take place up to 10 weeks gestation.

“Beyond its exceptionally safe and effective history, what makes medical abortion so important is how convenient and private it can be,” said Megan Donovan, senior policy director at Guttmacher. “This is exactly why it is still under heavy restrictions.”

Planned Parenthood of Southwest Ohio, which includes Cincinnati, says medical abortions account for a quarter of the abortions it anticipates. Of her 1,558 medical abortions in the past year, only 9% were performed by telemedicine, but the organization’s president, Kersha Deibel, said this option was important for many economically disadvantaged women and those in the areas. rural.

Mike Gonidakis, president of Ohio Right to Life, countered that “no woman deserves to go through the horrific process of a chemical abortion potentially hours away from the doctor who prescribed the drugs.”

In Montana, where Planned Parenthood operates five of the state’s seven abortion clinics, 75% of abortions are performed through medication, a huge change from 10 years ago.

Martha Stahl, president of Planned Parenthood of Montana, says the pandemic that has increased the use of telemedicine has contributed to the increase in the proportion of medical abortions.

In the vast state, home to rural communities and seven Native American reservations, many women live more than a five-hour drive from the nearest abortion clinic. For them, access to telemedicine can be important.

Greef, who sponsored the ban on telemedicine abortions, said the measure would allow providers to watch for signs of domestic violence or sex trafficking when caring for patients in person.

Still, supporters of the telemedicine method say patients are grateful for the convenience and privacy.

“Some are in a bad relationship or are victims of domestic violence,” said Christina Theriault, a family planning nurse practitioner in Maine who can perform abortions under state law. “With telemedicine, they can do it without their partner knowing. They are very relieved.”

The group has health centers in far north Maine where women can get the pills and take them home under the supervision of health providers communicating by phone or video conference. It saves women a three to four hour drive to the nearest abortion clinic in Bangor, Theriault said.

Maine Family Planning is one of a small group of providers participating in an FDA-approved research program that allows women to receive the abortion pill by mail after video consultations. As part of this program, the Maine group can also send pills to women in New York and Massachusetts.

