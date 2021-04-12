British House of Representatives and business people seek to improve Brexit trade deals





A group of inter-party legislators and several business figures have formed an independent committee to scrutinize and improve trade deals with the UK and the EU and the rest of the world.

After the government ordered the House Selection Committee to close in January to investigate relations with the UK and the EU, the House was accused of avoiding an investigation into the Brexit trade deal.

The new Trade and Business Committee, which is officially inaugurated this week, includes House of Representatives from all parties, including Hillary Ben, Labor Chairman of the Commons Committee on future relations with the now-disappeared EU.

“This is different from the selection committee I chaired because it brings together legislators and business leaders and puts a very real focus on the issues facing companies,” Benn said.

Since the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement went into effect in January, companies have reported that they are experiencing great difficulties with bureaucracy.

According to the UK Statistical Office, after the end of the Brexit transition period, exports of British goods to the EU in January fell 41%, while imports fell 29%. It was the largest decline since the comparative record began in 1997.

In negotiating the Brexit Treaty, the government was criticized by a business lobby group that prioritizes regaining sovereignty from the EU over real deal issues in industries including automakers and chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturers.

Peter Norris, chairman of the Virgin Group who will join the committee, said he hopes the government will embrace the ideas created by the new organization.

“that much [Brexit] At this point, the trade agreement is not a complete task,” he added. “In the light of evidence from practitioners in the field, it can be changed and added, and it is necessary.”

Roger Gale, a Conservative party member who will attend the committee, said the impact of the Brexit trade agreement is being felt by companies “in all sectors and communities of the country” and the new body will seek improvement.

“It’s about putting ideology aside and finding a pragmatic and evidence-based method,” he added. “We want to promote frictionless trade and seize the opportunity to help the UK economy recover from the pandemic.”

The Commission plans to hear evidence every two weeks until December, with the aim of drawing up a report identifying areas of action in the UK or negotiations with the EU.

The first evidence session will take place on Thursday and will look at whether losses from new trade barriers with the EU could be offset by commercial agreements with the rest of the world.

Other business figures on the committee include Fabienne Viala, chairman of the British French Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the British French Chamber of Commerce, and Andrew Ballheimer, former global managing partner of Allen & Overy.

It is not clear whether the government will listen to the commission’s findings, arguing that there will be “a lot of opportunities for questions, statements and discussions” in the course of ordinary parliamentary affairs when disbanding Ben’s committee.

Alan Winters, founding director of the University of Sussex’s Trade Policy Observatory in the UK, said the government should walk past the ideological gaps plaguing the Brexit debate.

“The trade policy is still partisan,” he added. “The government seems to think this is an excuse for them to listen seriously to others. This committee aims to listen to and carefully recommend the opinions of businesses and consumers. It’s just a force for good.”

