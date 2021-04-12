USB Researches Ways to Improve Soy Protein Content and Quality in US | AG





(KMAland) – The United Soybean Board is working to improve the protein content and quality of American soybean meal. Animal agriculture is the number one consumer of U.S. soybean meal, a key customer for U.S. soybean producers, according to David Iverson, a South Dakota farmer and USB leader.

“Ninety-seven percent of soybean meal in the United States is for animal husbandry. It could be in chickens, turkeys, eggs, or fish. So it’s extremely important to know what want these end users, and this is where the United Soybean Board is continually working to improve the American soy product.

With end users in mind, the Soybean Control Program has forged a partnership to research ways to improve American soybeans.

The United Soybean Board has partnered with the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research to deliver a $ 3.2 million funded project to improve our soybeans for our end users, whether nationally or internationally, without compromising our performance, which is extremely important to producers, to American farmers. .

Iverson says it is essential that farmers meet the expectations of our customers and that end users demand sustainable soybeans.

And I think as farmers a lot of times we harvest a crop, we produce it, and we bring it to the elevator, and we think it’s over. But soy has a long way to go to find out where it ends up, so knowing what our end users want and meeting that need is extremely important. And now when sustainability is more than a buzzword, it’s something we need to tackle, and as American soybean growers, we take care of it to say we have a great bean and we can prove it with science and we want to keep going. do research to deliver what our end users want.

Keep up to date with the latest news from the United Soybean Board on unitedsoybean.org and Wednesday mornings at 10 a.m. EST / 9 a.m. Central on RFD-TV.

