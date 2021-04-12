UK secures Brussels support to join legal treaty





The UK is ready to receive support to participate in Brussels’ major European legal cooperation agreement as a positive sign of EU-UK cooperation after Brexit.

European Union diplomats said they expected the European Commission to give a positive review of Britain’s application to join the Lugano Convention, which has jurisdiction over civil and commercial disputes across borders by courts of any country. It is an agreement that determines whether or not.

The UK legal services industry warned that securing agreement membership was a top priority, and if you do not join the UK legal services industry, UK court rulings on cross-border disputes risk losing influence within the countries covered by the cooperative agreement.

London’s courts are the preferred global center for commercial disputes, but lawyers said the city’s stature could be affected if the UK was unable to participate in the agreement and companies decided to sue elsewhere.

Failure to qualify for convention membership will lead the UK to rely on fragmented international conventions that determine in which country disputes arise, and multiple court proceedings on the same matter in different countries can increase legal costs.

The UK applied to join the Lugano Convention in April of last year, and contracting parties such as the EU, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland can make a unanimous decision within a year. Non-EU countries have already supported the UK’s accession.

The approval of UK membership will be a transition for the EU, which has not been made in negotiations with the Boris Johnson government on future relations deals last year.

Officials from EU member states said at the time that Bloc should not be in a hurry to award Britain, and the commission said there was clear grounds for denying Britain’s request to join the Convention.

However, as negotiations over the EU-UK Future Relations Treaty ended and the UK’s decision to join the agreement was imminent, diplomats in the Bloc said the mood had changed.

They added that there is an awareness of the real benefits of including the UK in a cooperation agreement that prevents legal disputes from becoming unnecessarily messy.

The final decision on the UK’s accession to the Convention rests with the European Council representing the Bloc’s central government.

EU officials said that a lot of technical analysis is needed to assess the impact of UK application on the block.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos