FOREX-Dollar Blocked by Falling US Yields, Inflation Data Focus of Concern





Bloomberg

China led the recovery trade; Now almost everyone is careful

(Bloomberg) – Regardless of the asset class, the outlook is turning bleak for China’s financial markets. Countries’ stocks, bonds and currencies are losing their luster after an impressive start to the year, overshadowed by a stronger dollar and higher US Treasury yields. and a national campaign to reduce financial risk. The nations benchmark stock index remains 13% below the 13-year high in early February, after a sharp sell-off that erased more than $ 1.3 trillion in market value. The yuan just suffered its worst month in a year in March, wiping out all of its 2021 gains against the greenback. Chinese sovereign bonds, the sanctuary of the recent global rout, saw foreign investors reduce their holdings last month for the first time in more than two years. of dollar assets around the world. The latest underperformance in Chinese markets also resulted from Beijing’s decision to resume a debt battle that was interrupted by the trade war with Washington and the pandemic. Concerns about inflation and tighter monetary conditions mean that appetite for Chinese stocks is likely to remain subdued, as the country’s government debt market faces the test of a supply glut later this year, investors and analysts say. The yuan could weaken further as the dollar prolongs its global resurgence. China’s bull run is being tested, said Adrian Zuercher, head of global asset allocation at UBS Chief Investment Office. Volatility will remain high in the near term Trading Moderate After posting a global rally earlier in the year, Chinese stocks have reversed course since February, when it became increasingly clear that policymakers were shifting their focus to tame asset bubbles and reduce financial leverage. The broader harm reduction campaign also includes a crackdown on the internet and the country’s financial technology giants. In the latest of these measures, authorities imposed a record fine of $ 2.8 billion on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. over the weekend after an anti-monopoly investigation found it had abused its dominant market position. in Alibabas’ shares in Hong Kong, those of its peers, including Tencent, JD.com and Baidu, fell at least 2.7%, fearing they would be among Beijing’s next crackdown targets. The onshore benchmark CSI 300 fell 1.4% at the Monday lunch break, bringing its year-to-date loss to 4.7% and down 14.5% from its peak in February. peak and bargaining interest declined. The average daily turnover of the two Chinese exchanges was 670 billion yuan ($ 102 billion) so far this month, the lowest since May, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. volatility in the Chinese stock market as it will continue to put pressure on the valuations of the country’s growth stocks and trigger rotation. Echoing this view, Herald van Der Linde, head of Asia-Pacific equity strategy at HSBC Holdings Plcs, said there remained a downside risk for Asian countries. short-term stocks and China is no exception. Domestically, a central bank that does not want to keep funding conditions too loose, unlike its counterparts in other major economies, has also disappointed stock market investors. Aside from its deleveraging campaign, signs of inflationary pressures, as shown by the 4.4% rise in producer prices in China, which beat the consensus in March, could prompt Beijing to further reduce its economic stimulus induced by the crisis. pandemic. , a strategist from China International Capital Corp., wrote in a note this week, adding that investors should pay attention to political signals from the upcoming meeting of the Politburo, the main decision-making body of the Communist Party. competitors in the first quarter, as their safe haven status has helped them stand out as a bulwark in the midst of the global crisis, they face a host of challenges in the months to come. The FTSE Russells World Government Bond Index, an increase in the supply of local government bonds and a narrowing yield spread between China and the United States are also threatening to reduce the attractiveness of Chinese debt. 3.21%, China’s benchmark 10-year sovereign bond yields are expected to reach 3.5% by the end of this quarter, according to Becky Liu, head of macroeconomic strategy for China at Standard Chartered Plc. Investors last month reduced their holdings of Chinese government debt for the first time since February 2019, a trend that is expected to continue for some time. The yield spread fell to 144.8 basis points on March 31, the narrowest since February 24, 2020, when it was 144.2 basis points. prompted analysts, including INGs, to lower their forecasts for the Chinese currency. After rising nearly 7% against the dollar last year and reaping further gains earlier this year, the yuan suffered its worst sell in a year last month, stopping a steady progression since May Read: The yuan erases the gains of years against the dollar as the PBOC moves away The slowdown in capital inflows also weighs on the yuan: flows of cross-border currencies tracked by Goldman Sachs totaled $ 1.5 billion in the week ended April 7, down from around $ 3 This is how views on the US dollar have changed rapidly, Zhou said Hao, economist at Commerzbank AG. People believe that the US economy will recover strongly over the next two years and that is what stocks and bonds have valued. Zhou said he expects the yuan to weaken to 6. 83 per dollar by the end of this year, up from about 6.56 on Friday. with the performance of broader stock and technology stocks in the ninth and tenth paragraphs) For more articles like this please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the source of trade information the most reliable.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos