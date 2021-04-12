GLOBAL MARKETS – Asia takes cautious start ahead of earnings, US data





* Stocks wary as US earnings season kicks off

* Powell says US economy is at inflection point

* Strong data expected on US inflation, retail sales

SYDNEY, April 12 (Reuters) – Asian stocks got off to a cautious start on Monday as investors wait to see if US earnings can justify sky-high valuations, while bond markets could be tested by what are expected to be very good readings for inflation and US retail sales this week.

The MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan lost 0.05% in slow early trade. Tokyos Nikkei edged up 0.1%, while South Korean stocks rose 0.2%.

Investors were eager to see how shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd fared after China fined the e-commerce giant a record 18 billion yuan ($ 2.75 billion).

Reverberations could be felt beyond China since more than a third of the stock is held by American investors, and the stock represents more than 8% of the MSCI EM index.

Some felt that the decision was already in the share price.

Since the cancellation of Ant’s IPO and with antitrust laws in the works, the market has expected Alibaba to pay a price, said Louis Tse, managing director of Wealthy Securities in Hong Kong.

I think it’s good for the share price now that the news has been delivered and it’s finally cleared up.

Futures on the Nasdaq fell 0.3% early Monday, while futures on the S&P 500 were also down 0.3%.

Growth and tech stocks had seen some rally last week, as 10-year US Treasury yields fell to 1.67%, after a 14-month high of 1.776%.

Thomas Mathews, a market economist at Capital Economics, however, doubted the bond rally would last.

Given the pace of the economic recovery and the federal government’s apparent reluctance to oppose higher yields, we believe long-term yields will rise again soon, he said. Over the weekend, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy was about to start growing much faster, even though the coronavirus remained a threat.

Data released this week is expected to show inflation in the United States surging in March, while retail sales may even increase with a double-digit gain.

Rapid economic growth, supported by a reopening and accommodative fiscal policy, could disproportionately benefit sectors of the stock market that are more sensitive to the health of the economy, Capital’s Mathews said.

And the makeup of that growth is likely to be more skewed towards these sectors than it might have been during a typical economic expansion.

It is also likely to show up in profits. Banks are kicking off the first quarter earnings season this week, with Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo due to report on Wednesday.

Analysts expect corporate profits in the S&P 500 to jump 25% from the previous year, according to data from Refinitiv IBES. It would be the best performance of the quarter since 2018.

The decline in yields was enough to see the dollar come out of the boil last week. It was the last trade at 92.208 against a basket of currencies, down from a high of 93.439.

It was flat against the yen at 109.73, and below its March high of 110.96. The euro held steady at $ 1.1897 and above its recent low of $ 1.1702.

Gold prices were slowing down to $ 1,740 an ounce, failing to maintain a high of $ 1,758 last week.

Oil prices fell about 2% last week, with production surging and the renewal of COVID-19 lockdowns in some countries offsetting optimism about a resumption in fuel demand.

Brent was quoted up 33 cents Monday at $ 63.28 a barrel, while US crude added 25 cents to $ 59.57.

Edited by Shri Navaratnam

