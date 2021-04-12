Timberland, North Face and Vans Invest Millions in UK Hub





The company behind Timberland, North Face and Vans has invested millions of dollars in a new British hub in the heart of Midland.

VF Corporation, based in Switzerland, Europe, has opened a 600,000 square foot warehouse in Leicestershire with a capacity to handle 200,000 orders per day.

Headquartered in Bardon near Coalville, it’s a few hours drive from most of the countries and will help deliver delivery to more customers the next day.

Handles products for 3 brands online customers, store and wholesale customers.

VF’s management says the UK accounts for a fifth of its business in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and the new warehouse, which is the size of 10 football stadiums, no longer needs to ship cargo from major distributors to Timberland. I said it meant. Center in the Netherlands, North Face in Belgium and Vans in Prague.

In the last three months of 2020, VF Corporation reported global revenue of $3 billion. It has approximately 7,800 employees worldwide, and employs 1,800 people in 90 owned and operated stores, 7 offices and 2 distribution centers in the UK.

Matthew Hibberd, VF’s Director of Distribution, said the decision to open a UK hub three years ago had nothing to do with Brexit.

He said: The UK is the best market for this business in the EMEA region. It’s an important market that we want to make investments to support these three brands.

I chose this location because you can reach around 90% of the UK by the next day. Other facilities continue to serve mainland Europe.

Brexit had no effect. The driver and Ive behind the facility have been asked this question several times over the past 18 months and it was to improve what we offer to the UK market.

Since customers had to leave the store, sales of the online platform increased significantly during the closing period, and we expect this growth to continue.

There are no plans to close the store at this stage.

Following the VF People First Culture, the new center is designed with employee welfare in mind.

It provides a safe and comfortable working environment with open spaces and relaxation areas where colleagues can collaborate and meet informally.

There is also a cafeteria and gym to promote a healthy work-life balance.

Matthew Hibberd, director of distribution for the UK market, said hiring for 50 key fulfillment center roles began last year.

The distribution center will replenish it with a total of 150 field employees and up to 250 agency employees during the peak sales period at the end of the year.

Hibberd said some of the recruits included former Arcadia and Debenhams employees.

Inside the UK Fulfillment Center for Timberland, North Face and Vans

VF says it is at the forefront of the footwear and apparel industry as the company’s most technologically advanced order processing center with state-of-the-art automation capabilities.

Martino Scabbia Guerrini, VF President of the EMEA Region, said: We are very proud to open the most technologically advanced VF fulfillment center in the region.

Supporting the evolution of our supply chain business model, this exciting new development strengthens the UK’s position as EMEA’s No. 1 marketplace.

It also highlights our commitment to being a consumer-centric, retail-centric and hyper-digital enterprise as part of our company’s innovation and long-term growth strategy.

