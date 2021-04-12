Prince Philip: Harry returns to England ahead of the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh on Saturday | British news





Prince Harry arrived in England and reportedly quarantined ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

He is said to have arrived in Heathrow on a British Airways flight from Los Angeles on Sunday at 1:15 PM.

Taeyang said Prince Harry had met police and security on the runway and was kicked out in a Range Rover. He is believed to have been taken to Kensington Palace, the newspaper added.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that he would travel on Saturday, but Megan was advised not to travel because she was pregnant.

The Duke of Sussex does not have time to complete 10 days of containment, but the rules allow people to leave temporarily isolated places on “merciful grounds” that include funerals.

Harry had to provide a negative COVID test before traveling, and he had to return two more to the UK to state his quarantine address.

His travels are “an ideal opportunity” to mend the family conflict revealed in an Oprah Winfrey interview, former Prime Minister John Major (John Major) said. He was the guardian of Harry and William after his mother’s death.

Prince Philip’s funeral also implies a difficult decision as to who can attend, under the influence of coronavirus rules that limit the funeral to 30 people.

About 800 people were invited according to the plan that took place before the epidemic.

Boris Johnson said he would not make room for the queen’s four children and his spouse and his family, including his eight grandchildren.

A royal spokesman said the royal family would follow the rules of social distancing. That means staying 2 meters away from people outside your home or supporting bubbles.

According to Prince Andrew, the Queen described her husband’s death as “a great void in her life.”

On Sunday he said that the monarch “it seems to be feeling more than everyone else” and called her “surprisingly ascetic”.

‘We are all gathering around the queen’

“But our close family, our family is gathering to make sure we’re there to support her. As we go through this process, we know that there is tremendous support for everyone, not just her. A tremendous change,” said Prince. Added.

Count Wessex, Prince Edward’s wife, described the Duke’s death as “very peaceful”.

She said, “It was right for him, it was so soft. It was as if someone took him with his hand and then went.”

“Very, very peaceful and that’s all you want from someone, right?”

Political leaders across the UK are returning early today during Easter break to pay tribute to the Duke.

The House of Representatives returned to Commons one day earlier, the Welsh and Scottish Parliaments are being summoned, and members of the Northern Irish Parliament will also pay tribute.

