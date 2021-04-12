Easygoing Fed minutes and weak US dollar support Asia-Pacific currencies





Asia-Pacific currencies ended higher last week as investors reacted to lower yields on US Treasuries and a weaker US dollar. One of the catalysts for the increase was the accommodative Federal Reserve. The gains, however, may have been limited by strong US economic data and optimism for a rapid recovery due to the rapid rollout of coronavirus vaccinations.

Japanese yen

The Japanese yen closed higher last week, recovering more than 61.8% of its gains from the March 23 main bottom at 108.407 to the March 31 main high at 110.966.

For the week, USD / JPY stood at 109.659, down 0.985 or -0.89%. For the year, the Forex pair is up 6.15%.

The biggest influence on the dollar / yen was the fall in yields on US Treasuries, which narrowed the spread between yields on US government bonds and yields on Japanese government bonds, making the Japanese yen an asset. more attractive.

In economic news, household spending fell 6.6%, the current account fell to 1.79 trillion, consumer confidence soared to 36.1 and the Economy Watchers confidence index jumped to 49.0

Japanese household spending fell for a third consecutive month in February, data showed Tuesday, as emergency brakes to prevent the spread of the coronavirus hurt consumption and increase the risk of a more protracted economic recovery and more bumpy.

Household spending fell 6.6% in February from a year earlier, following a 6.1% drop in January and compared to a median market forecast for a decline of 5.3%, according to government data.

Australian dollar

Despite declining yields on US Treasuries, the Aussie struggled to gain ground for most of the week and barely managed his small gain. The Reserve Bank’s (RBA) ‘s dovish policy statement and lower Australian government bond yields may have put a damper on prices.

AUD / USD last week stood at 0.7619, up 0.0005 or + 0.07%.

The RBA left interest rates at an all-time low on Tuesday in a widely anticipated move, but warned it would closely monitor trends in real estate debt as the housing market exploded.

The story continues

The RBA also reiterated its commitment to maintain an accommodative policy for as long as necessary to reduce unemployment and push inflation up, signaling that the cash rate will remain at 0.1% at least until 2024.

The Australian dollar has not budged after the RBA’s decision to hold the spot rate at 0.1% for its fourth meeting in a row. Central bank policymakers have reaffirmed that they will not hike rates until real inflation is sustainably within its target range of 2-3%, a target it is unlikely to reach before 2024. .

New Zealand dollar

The New Zealand dollar also struggled against the US dollar last week despite rising commodity prices. ANZ reported that its commodity index hit an all-time high in March thanks to a sharp rise in dairy prices.

Last week, the NZD / USD stood at 0.7035, up 0.0002 or + 0.03%.

The ANZ World Commodity Price Index, which measures prices received for New Zealand’s major exports, hit record highs in March, rising 6.1% to its highest level since the start of the year. index in 1986.

April’s preliminary reading of the ANZ Business Outlook showed a 4-point drop in business confidence and unchanged business expectations. Compared with February, overall business confidence fell 11 points to -4% net, while business activity prospects fell 4 points to 17%.

For an overview of all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article originally appeared on FX Empire

More from FXEMPIRE:





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos