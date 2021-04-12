EU vaccination spat against Britain strengthens Brexit support





British voters’ attitudes toward the European Union are strengthening due to a clash between London and Brussels over the coronavirus vaccine, 100 days after Britain divorced from the block.

A new Bloomberg poll suggests that support for Brexit has increased since the historic 2016 referendum, with nearly two-thirds of adults outside the EU believe that the UK’s vaccination program has helped succeed.

In a survey of 2,002 people conducted online by JL Partners for Bloomberg, 67% of respondents said that the EU behaved in a “hostile” way against the UK in disputes over the supply of vaccines. Only 13% said that the block behaved like an “alignment and friend”.

The findings show the extent of damage to UK-Europe relations due to tensions over trade and vaccines that defined the first three months after the UK left the EU’s single market and tariff regime at the end of last year. They also point to a new dividing line in British politics as voters begin to break away from the five-year debate over Brexit.

Changes in attitudes can be seen in referendums among those who voted to stay on the block and those who chose to opt out. This can also be seen in the country’s strongest pro-EU region.

Simon Zucconi in his flowerbed in Brixton

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Signed against the cold British spring, Simon Joo Connie, 51, and his colleague Becky, 34, gave tulips and lilies to pedestrians outside the subway station in Brixton, London’s suburb, with the most votes remaining in 2016. To sell.

‘Bitter X’

“The EU is behaving like a bitter ex-husband,” said Becky, who asked not to name it. “We left, and when they could have been, they weren’t really allies.”

Five years ago Becky decided to leave, but Joo Connie, son of an Italian immigrant, wanted to stay in the trading block because he couldn’t see Brexit’s economic benefits.

Now with the third pandemic outbreak in Europe, he is grateful to live in the UK with the National Health Service, which has provided 39 million vaccines, more than double the 13 million cases distributed in Italy.

“The vaccine is surprisingly fast,” he said. “I am proud to be in England when this happened. I would be worried if I was in Italy. In fact, I am proud of the government.”

It’s a widely shared feeling. According to a poll, 62% of Britons felt that the UK’s vaccination program was better with Brexit, and only 11% said it was worse.

EU, UK urge vaccination exports in fierce conflict

The UK decided not to participate in the EU’s vaccine program last year and instead tried to deal faster with pharmaceutical companies on its own. Had Britain remained on the block, it would still have taken its own way. But it would have been more politically difficult to justify than the withdrawing member states.

Zhu Connie said he would still vote to rejoin the EU if he could face six years of political debate. But elsewhere, support for Brexit has increased.

Get out

Polls show that nearly a fifth of those who voted to remain in the EU in 2016 will choose to leave now. In contrast, only 9% of voters who opt out in 2016 want to rejoin.

When respondents who did not support both sides are removed, 54% of adults now voted to opt out of the block with repeated referendums, and 46% said they would rejoin. This is a wider margin than the 52%-48% split in 2016.

However, there is another aspect to the story of Britain’s new independence from Europe. Over the past six years, Boris Johnson and other pro-Brexit activists have promised the public a bright future with more opportunities for world trade.

However, the Dutch flower supply has made it harder to secure Zucconi, and the wholesale price of a box of peppers imported from a nearby greengrocer soared from £7 to £22 ($30). Some wholesalers will not buy peppers now.

The UK left the EU’s single market and tariff regime after a one-year transition at the end of December, which immediately caused difficulties for businesses crossing European borders.

Companies have complained about delays in shipping goods and reduced cargo volumes, and the UK is facing EU legal action over trade barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Brexit’teading problem’ postpones UK border checks

Merchant’s Pain

According to a poll, 62% of people believe the UK’s trade with the EU has worsened since Brexit, with only 8% saying it has improved. More than half of those who voted to leave the block in 2016 believe that trade has deteriorated since Brexit.

Voters disagree on whether Britain’s global trade has improved. 32% say they don’t, 30% don’t, 38% don’t know.

The truth is that after the epidemic, the European divorce in Britain has taken the back seat of the health and economic crisis sweeping the world in the eyes of politicians and voters alike.

On Electric Avenue in Brixton, Muhammad Aqeel fears the impact of Brexit and the coronavirus on the meat and fish business.

Muhammad Aqeel at Brixton Foods Halal Meat Ltd., Brixton Market

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Brixton Foods’ 33-year-old director voted to stay in the EU in 2016, but, like Zucconi, was impressed with the UK’s pandemic response, despite the UK still having the highest death toll in Europe with more than 127,000 deaths.

Aqeel’s greatest fear is that her shopping habits will not return to normal when the epidemic is over.

“Most regular customers haven’t seen it for a long time,” he said. “If you start using the supermarket, I’m not sure you’ll come back.”

blunder

In the roofed market, Brixton Village, Maria Olivo is preparing to reopen his wine bar Cheese + Fizz as the blockade eases. The cost of importing cheese has already increased since the end of the transition period, and Olivo, 30, expects a similar blow to the wine supply.

“Brexit was a big mistake,” she said. “If we are in the same geographic area, it doesn’t really make sense to leave Europe.”

Maria Olivo from Cheese + Fizz at Brixton Village

Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Again, the fallout from the epidemic is her primary concern.

“I am much more concerned about what will happen in the future between Brexit and the pandemic,” said Olivo. How much tax we have to pay on our salaries will have to increase someday.

Prime Minister Exchequer Rishi Sunak proudly Trumps the £470 billion he pledged to aid the epidemic, and plans to raise taxes to the highest level in 50 years to begin paying the bill.

While most economists agree that securing jobs in the short term with higher borrowings is the right path, consensus on what’s next is likely to be seriously tested in the years to come.

Future fight

For Steve Baker, former Brexit minister, this is where the future political divisions will lie in Britain, as most of the people he meets want to get out of the stupid debate surrounding Europe that has dominated over the past five years.

The two main opposition parties, Labor and Liberal Democrats, have left behind a handful of activists who want political limits without rejoining the block.

“The big fight of the future will inevitably be about spending and taxes,” Baker said. That would include widespread debates about the country being so large that it would limit freedom and increase taxes and spending, he said. It’s a debate threatening to replace Brexit with a new fracture line from Johnson’s ruling Torriz.

“The entire spectrum of legitimate political discourse is in the Conservatives. Classical liberals and conservative pragmatists both argue with each other with one vote. “Amidst this, the Tory Party is in danger of being split in two.”

JL Partners surveyed 2,002 adults online across the UK on April 7th and 8th with a margin of error of 2.2%.

It’s at the Bloomberg Terminal before coming here.

Learn more

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos