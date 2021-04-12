UK eases COVID-19 blockade, reopens outdoor spaces in pubs and restaurants





The UK took another interim step to restore normal life on Monday, as it allowed bars and restaurants to be partially reopened while easing coronavirus restrictions drastically.

British pubs and restaurants can now serve drinkers and eateries outside despite winter temperatures being expected, bringing some cheers to the hospitality industry, which has been hit hard after repeated closures.

Louise Porter, hostess of The Crown Inn in As Creek, north of England, told AFP that it would be nice to see everyone again and meet all the locals.

In addition, barbers and hairdressers who are in high demand for trims that are more than three months overdue after a recent home-work order was imposed can also resume.

As Outlets strive to recoup massive Covid losses, it is expected that shoppers will surge in stores in the non-essential retail sector.

Indoor gyms, swimming pools, libraries and zoos have also been given the opportunity to open their doors, just like self-catering domestic holidays with soaring reservations.

The mosque is a year after the Muslim Holy Moon was observed without traditional community gatherings while preparing for the start of Ramadan this week.

Zara Mohammed, Secretary General of the Muslim Council of England, said the resumption of Ramadan prayers could give worshipers a “new optimism” despite social distancing measures.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the easing of restrictions was “a major step in the roadmap to freedom.”

“It will be a great relief for business owners who have been closed for a long time, and for everyone else, we are confident that it will be an opportunity to redo what we love and miss.”

Johnson pledged to toast the latest mitigation with a pint of commemoration at a pub beer garden, a year after leaving the hospital after being infected with Covid-19.

There is still a focus on outdoor activities to prevent the spread of the virus through close contact indoors.

However, Johnson withheld his plans after the country went into mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband Prince Philip (99).

Motto: Caution

Government ministers, scientists and health officials have warned the public about snacks even after more than 60% of adults get the covid vaccine for the first time.

“The slogan needs to be really careful,” said Peter Horby, president of the government’s new and emerging respiratory virus threat advisory group.

“Now pretty good modeling shows that we can expect some kind of rebound,” he told Times Radio on Sunday.

“It’s not clear exactly when or how big it will get,” Horby said, “but if things ease, there will inevitably be some rebound.”

Ministers and scientists are vaccinating to prevent more severe cases of COVID-19 that require hospital treatment after infections and deaths surged late last year.

The UK has recorded more than 4.3 million positive cases and more than 127,000 deaths since the outbreak began, making it one of the most serious deaths in the world.

The UK economy has also been devastated by forced closures and restrictions over the course of a year, and new measures have been considered to help businesses remain open in the future.

One possibility is the so-called “vaccine passport”, but it has sparked debate about whether it will be effective or enforced, and discussed its impact on civil liberties.

As the British eager to book vacation abroad, so is the pressure to decide to resume non-essential international travel.

Johnson said the government will be driven by data, not the date of the resumption plan, and the next mitigation is scheduled for May 17th.

All social restrictions will be lifted on June 21st.

Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, whose mandated administration has set their own health policies, are implementing less widespread relaxation of restrictions.

(AFP)

