US semiconductor policy aims to cut off China and secure supply chain





GUANGZHOU, China If you talk about chip manufacturing, two companies usually come to mind TSMC from Taiwan and Samsung Electronics from South Korea. The two Asian companies together control more than 70% of the semiconductor manufacturing market.

The United States, which was once a leader, is lagging behind in this space after monumental changes in semiconductor industry business models.

But a global semiconductor shortage and geopolitical tensions with China have strengthened Washington’s control over the supply chain, which is concentrated in the hands of a few players, and created a drive to bring back manufacturing on American soil to regain leadership.

The United States has allocated billions of dollars and is reportedly considering alliances with other nations.

Semiconductors are essential for everything from cars to the smartphones we use. And they have also been placed at the center of US-China tensions.

“One of the hallmarks of US policy is that it places a strong emphasis on China. This has now become a national imperative to strengthen self-sufficiency in semi-production, accelerated by a new shortage of chips and “Technology war” against China, “Bank of America said in a note released Wednesday.

How Asia Came to Dominate Manufacturing

The key to understanding semiconductor geopolitics, which countries dominate and why the United States is trying to boost its domestic industry, is to master the supply chain and business models.

Companies like Intel are integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), which design and manufacture their own chips.

Then there are the factory-less semiconductor companies, which design chips but outsource the manufacturing to so-called foundries. The two largest foundries are TSMC in Taiwan and Samsung Electronics in South Korea.

A close-up image of a CPU socket and motherboard lying on the table.

Narumon Bowonkitwanchai | Moment | Getty Images

Over the past 15 years or so, companies have started adopting this factory-less model. TSMC and Samsung took advantage of this when they began to invest heavily in advanced manufacturing technologies. Now, if a company like Apple wants to get the latest chip for their iPhone, they have to look to TSMC to do so.

TSMC has 55% of the foundry market and Samsung 18%, according to Trendforce data. Taiwan and South Korea collectively hold 81% of the global foundry market, underscoring the dominance and dependence on these two countries as well as TSMC and Samsung.

“In 2001, 30 companies were manufacturing at the cutting edge of technology but as semi-manufacturing increased with costs and difficulties, this number fell to only 3 firms” TSMC, Intel and Samsung, according to a note from Bank of America published in December.

However, Intel’s manufacturing process still lags behind that of TSMC and Samsung.

“Taiwan and South Korea have emerged as leaders in wafer manufacturing, requiring massive capital investment; and part of their success over the past 20 years has been due to supportive government policies and access to a skilled workforce, ”Neil Campling, head of technology, media and telecommunications research at Mirabaud Securities, told CNBC via email.

The complex supply chain

Although TSMC and Samsung are the major semiconductor manufacturers, they still rely heavily on equipment and machinery from the United States, Europe, and Japan.

The companies that make these tools needed by foundries are known as semiconductor capital equipment suppliers or “semicaps” for short.

According to Bank of America, the top five suppliers of semi-cap equipment account for nearly 70% of the market, citing data from Gartner. Three of the five are American companies, one European and one Japanese.

ASML, based in the Netherlands, is the only company in the world that can manufacture what is known as extreme ultraviolet (EUV), which is needed to make the most advanced chips such as those made by TSMC and Samsung.

What is American planning and why?

Thus, the United States is not necessarily lagging behind in the semiconductor industry as a whole. Some of its companies are an integral part of the supply chain. But one area where it has fallen behind is manufacturing.

Under President Joe Biden’s leadership, the United States is seeking to regain leadership in manufacturing and secure supply chains.

In February, Biden signed an executive order that involves a review of the semiconductor supply chain to identify risks. As part of a $ 2 trillion economic stimulus package, $ 50 billion has been earmarked for semiconductor manufacturing and research. A bill known as the CHIPS for America Act is also making its way through the legislative process and is intended to provide incentives to enable advanced research and development and secure the supply chain.

Meanwhile, US-based Intel last month announced plans to spend $ 20 billion to build two new chip factories and said it will act as a foundry. This could offer a national alternative to the likes of TSMC and Samsung.

Part of this scrutiny of the supply chain has been driven by a global chip shortage that has plagued the auto industry. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated demand for personal electronics like laptops and game consoles, just as manufacturers and automakers cut production. But a rebound in production and increased demand for chips in various industries has caused a shortage.

The concentration of production in the hands of TSMC and Samsung has compounded the problem.

The semiconductor supply shortage “has probably made the US administration realize that it does not control its own fate,” according to Campling of Mirabaud Securities.

But there are also geopolitical factors at play, which inform American policy.

“Longer term, the Biden administration wants to continue to encourage foreign and American semiconductor manufacturers to expand their capabilities in the United States, to reduce reliance on manufacturing in geopolitically sensitive areas such as Taiwan and to create high paying engineering jobs in the United States. Paul Triolo, head of geotechnology practice at Eurasia Group, told CNBC by email.

Part of US semiconductor policy is forming alliances. Earlier this month, the Nikkei announced that the United States and Japan would cooperate on supply chains for critical components like semiconductors. The two sides will aim for a system where production is not concentrated in specific regions like Taiwan, the Nikkei said.

“The United States is trying to cut China out of the equation,” Abishur Prakash, a geopolitics specialist at the Center for Innovating the Future, a Toronto-based consultancy, told CNBC via email.

“He’s trying to rethink how the global chip industry works in the face of China’s rise to power. It’s not necessarily about self-sufficiency, although Washington would welcome it. It’s more about development. critical sectors ranging from AI to chips that are immune to geopolitics. And, because several nations share the United States’ concerns about China, the United States is taking part of the world with it . “

China pushes for self-sufficiency

China, meanwhile, is trying to promote self-sufficiency amid moves by the United States to cut it off from key supplies. In recent years, China has tried to boost its semiconductor industry through huge investments and incentives such as tax breaks.

But China lags far behind everywhere else, and it goes back to the supply chain. SMIC is the largest foundry in China, a competitor of TSMC and Samsung. But minimum wage technology is several years behind that of its Taiwanese and South Korean rivals.

And even if he wanted to move forward, it’s extremely difficult because of the sanctions and US actions. Washington put the minimum wage on a blacklist known as the Entity List last year. This prevents US companies from exporting certain technologies to the minimum wage, putting the brakes on the chipmaker due to the key role US companies play in the semiconductor supply chain. About 80% or more of SMIC equipment comes from US suppliers, according to Bank of America.

Last year, Reuters reported that the United States pressured the Dutch government to stop selling an ASML machine at the minimum wage. edge shards. This machine still has not been shipped to China.

“If China wants to make top tier edgechips, it is virtually impossible without equipment from the United States or its allies,” Bank of America said in its December memo.

“We remain skeptical of any significant progress in China’s progress due to US restrictions as a significant delay in intellectual property (intellectual property) and have limited access to intellectual property given US restrictions,” said Bank of America said in a separate memo last week.

“Our team has been waiting for approximately 5+ years before making any significant progress.”

